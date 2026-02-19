Whoops? Arlington Has Them! Plus, JT Breaks Down Supercross' Return to Texas

Round 7 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship rolls back to Texas for the second time in three weeks. Jerry’s World, better known as AT&T Stadium, is one of the most beautiful venues on the planet and a favorite on the calendar. The February timing can mean a cold visit and has many times over the years, but Mother Nature is going to be kind in 2026. The track is typically a good one and the dirt has been great since moving to the new stadium in 2010. Let’s take a look at the 2026 layout.
The start is a fairly long chute into a right hander. These right-hand first corners are always looked at with trepidation as riders are unable to utilize their rear brake as effectively— assuming they put their right foot out as a guide. The first rhythm section will be a 3-3 on normal laps but of course not on the first go-through in traffic. A 180 left leads to another rhythm section and what looks to be built for a 3-3-3-1 could be a lot of fun to watch if riders could find a way to go 3-4-3 or 3-3-4. I don’t expect either of those to be the race line due to difficulty but maybe a one-off here or there depending on the angles of the jumps.
A netted 180 right fires riders down the visitor team sideline. There is a basic triple (3-5-3-foot build, a staple of SX) and immediately into whoops. This is the section that was changed from the original track map and whoops replaced a standard supercross triple. The three in before the whoops puts more emphasis on blitzing than had they started immediately exiting the corner. Arlington whoops do break down so there will likely be an option to hop, skip, and jump by the main event. Watch for this to develop and who makes the move and when.
After the whoops, a long, sweeping right hand 180 brings riders back to a double and then the finish line jump. I can’t imagine a lot of passing if the track matches the map as riders will protect the inside and float wide on exit, then jump back to their right over the finish line. That natural flow would be a nightmare for anyone trying to pass. What could work is to get a big run into the finish line on the left side, scrub the finish and then outrun the lead rider to the apex of the next 180. The element of surprise is key here as the following rider will need the lead rider to swing outside entering the next corner as if there was no risk. If so, the following rider could get leverage into that next left and hold the line.
Exiting that 180, riders fire back down the start straight backwards and into a right hand 180. These 180’s after a long run often give opportunity to aggressive, if not dirty, block passes. This next rhythm section will be big in nature as it spans the length of the Cowboys home sideline. Riders can step over the tabletop and then put a quad together that gets them to the downside of the steep backwards ski jump. The alternative is to step on-step off and then off again. This secondary option is very quick initially as hopping across tabletops is always fast. The deciding factor here will be the take-off angle of the quad opportunity. If it’s steep, watch for the stepping on-off option to rule the day. If it’s flatter and riders can push through it with speed, the quad will win out. Either option will result in a triple near the end of the section and then riders will try to single to the inside and cut distance off the next 90 right.
Two small doubles across the back width of the stadium end in another 90 right and riders will protect the inside at all costs in both corners.
A simple hop up and off a tabletop will bring riders back into the first rhythm which will be a 3-3.
Who’s Hot
Eli Tomac is back! His win in Seattle brought him within one point of regaining that coveted red plate.
Cooper Webb has taken the points from 24 to 17 to 15 to 11 headed into historically his best race of the year.
Justin Cooper snagged his first podium of 2026 and even though he got help with the Hunter/Kenny debacle, he has taken steps to improve the last few weekends.
Jo Shimoda is back! The surprise of the weekend is that Jo is healthy and prepared enough to line up for the opener. Considering he suffered a broken neck, the recovery seemed like it would take longer.
Who’s Not
Jorge Prado suffered a big crash in qualifying while sitting atop the board. He will miss this weekend’s race in Arlington with a sore shoulder.
Christian Craig suffered broken fingers in his heat race crash and is iffy for the weekend.
Ken Roczen caught a stray from Hunter with two laps to go and went from a fourth at worst to a 10th.
Garrett Marchbanks went down bigly and although he got up to finish, was still dead last. It has not been an easy ‘26 for the 36.
Bold Predictions
Aaron Plessinger struggles and looks ready to miss the playoffs before halfway through the season because that’s what Cowboys do in Dallas.
Deegs trolls the 250SX East Division because why not.
Ken Roczen’s RMZ450 comes equipped with rear view mirrors but they are manual adjustment, not electric.