Whoops? Arlington Has Them! Plus, JT Breaks Down Supercross' Return to Texas

Round 7 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship rolls back to Texas for the second time in three weeks. Jerry’s World, better known as AT&T Stadium, is one of the most beautiful venues on the planet and a favorite on the calendar. The February timing can mean a cold visit and has many times over the years, but Mother Nature is going to be kind in 2026. The track is typically a good one and the dirt has been great since moving to the new stadium in 2010. Let’s take a look at the 2026 layout.

The start is a fairly long chute into a right hander. These right-hand first corners are always looked at with trepidation as riders are unable to utilize their rear brake as effectively— assuming they put their right foot out as a guide. The first rhythm section will be a 3-3 on normal laps but of course not on the first go-through in traffic. A 180 left leads to another rhythm section and what looks to be built for a 3-3-3-1 could be a lot of fun to watch if riders could find a way to go 3-4-3 or 3-3-4. I don’t expect either of those to be the race line due to difficulty but maybe a one-off here or there depending on the angles of the jumps.

A netted 180 right fires riders down the visitor team sideline. There is a basic triple (3-5-3-foot build, a staple of SX) and immediately into whoops. This is the section that was changed from the original track map and whoops replaced a standard supercross triple. The three in before the whoops puts more emphasis on blitzing than had they started immediately exiting the corner. Arlington whoops do break down so there will likely be an option to hop, skip, and jump by the main event. Watch for this to develop and who makes the move and when.