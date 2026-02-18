“In the beginning it was tough to put consecutive laps in, but each time he came off the track, he gave us a good indication of what he wanted to do, and what he was saying and what we could see from the data on our bike, it seemed to all line up, so we just followed his direction and I think he really set up his bike good for the main event. He did a good job. He was able to turn really tight, shorten up the track and still fast, and then handle those rutted jumps and everything. So, I feel like he did a great job for us, but a lot of the direction came from him tonight.”

After Seattle Tomac sits only one point behind series leader Hunter Lawrence. Teammate Jorge Prado on the other hand started the day off great with the fastest qualifier once again in the first qualifying session. Unfortunately, Prado then went down in the second qualifying session hurting his shoulder.

Harrison also commented on the decision for him to sit out the night show, “Jorge crashed in practice there and at first like anything, you always feel the stinger, you are worried. He has had an injury on that shoulder before, so we had it checked out in the medical center, and everything looked okay other than swelling and aches and pains. But on a track like tonight, you have to have everything working properly. So, we asked him to give it a try, see how it went, but I said if he didn’t feel like he was up to it or if it wasn't going to be safe, then we are not in a title fight with him. He's doing an amazing job so far this season, getting better each week. So that was his option and he decided he'll have it checked out again and maybe get some therapy on it and I'm sure he'll be back next week, but it doesn't look like there's any major injury.”

On Wednesday this week KTM put out a press-release saying that even though there are no serious injuries to Jorge’s shoulder, it is bruised and sore so he will sit out Arlington.