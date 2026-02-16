After a rough first three rounds, with three first turn crashes, to start the Monster Energy Supercross season, Levi Kitchen is getting back to the rider everyone expected to see at A1. In Seattle, Kitchen won his heat race and then on the first lap of the main event was just behind Haiden Deegan when he got hung up behind Lux Turner. It looked like any chance Kitchen had at battling for a win was over as Deegan made a pass for the lead and Kitchen was still in fifth.

Then Kitchen dropped the hammer and was the fastest man on the track for the next six laps, reeling in and passing Deegan. What ensued was one of the best races of the year so far. The two riders passed each other back and forth for the rest of the main event. All on a very rutted, difficult Seattle track, somehow avoiding lappers, and each other along the way. That was the biggest thing, as Deegan and Kitchen raced each other aggressive, but they were more intent on getting to the lead than knocking each other down. It made for an incredible race to watch. Plus, Deegan actually showed respect to Kitchen after the race, which is very rare as of late!

"I wanted to have a good battle!" said Deegan after the race. "If you get a holeshot and have a huge lead, it's nice but it's not really making me better as a rider, I'd say. These battles, they really help you critique that race craft."

So, is this a new leaf for Deegan and Kitchen? It is no secret there’s no love lost between the two. Steve Matthes caught up to Kitchen after the race to get his take on the battle.

Racer X: Levi Kitchen, look it was a really interesting race, you are probably not happy with losing to the guy, but it was fun to watch. I don’t know what it was like under the helmet.

Levi Kitchen: Yeah, it was crazy under the helmet. But I kept my cool. At no point was I like, “I just want to freaking T-bone this guy”, you know what I mean? And I don’t think he wanted to, to me. But it was fun. We were dicing it up, we were going at it.

The three onto the table, I didn’t walk over there to look at it but I imagine it was tough.

Yeah, that thing, I mean Mitch [Payton] was like, “You are going to watch it back and wish you jumped it more.”