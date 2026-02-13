Results Archive
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Video: Seattle Supercross Press Day Interviews

February 13, 2026, 9:00pm
Seattle, WA Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Lumen Field for the Seattle Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round six of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. 

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Supercross

    Seattle

    Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      February 14 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    Main Program Night Show 
      February 14 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      February 14 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    Main Program Night Show 
      February 14 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    Main Program Night Show 
      February 14 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Seattle Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
New stories have been posted