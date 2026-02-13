After the emotional win, Ken Roczen was asked about Larry.

"The funny part is the relationship that Larry and I have; he's a little bit like my dad here without having my dad here, if that makes sense. I want to make him proud. I want to make us proud. And it just feels like, I guess, a little bit honored to be able to ride for him because of his history in the past with champions and all the riders that he has represented and done really cool things with. And I think before we even got together, the time where he was working for B teams and maybe not winning or being on the podium constantly, I know that's ultimately what he wanted. And for me to be able, or for us to be able to get there in the fashion that we did is a moment that I've always... It's really close to my heart. It really is. So, having him not here was a tough pill to swallow for the last few rounds, but we've all got his back. His health is most important in all of this. And to me, it feels like he's here anyway because we talk morning till night, no matter what. We keep in the loop. We watch Dartfish together, send each other videos, and he analyzes everything. So, for what it is, I still feel like he's somewhat present.

"He's really the only team manager that I've ever had that when we go down to the line, he's right there," added Roczen. "He's right on the start. He doesn't care about being in the manager tower. He actually hates being in the manager tower because he can't really see anything."

Suzuki Strong (Jason Weigandt)

Credit is due to Dustin Pipes' HEP/PMG squad, though, which has been rolling drama-free up the ranks, from a small new team trying to make mains to legit title threat. And on Suzukis! Obviously, adding Ken Roczen and Larry Brooks took the team to a new level in 2023, but Ken is even better now than he was then. Plus, Jason Anderson is also on board and riding well. That's key because I always wondered if maybe Kenny's superhuman talent was making the bike look better than it is. Anderson is the first "other than Ken" guy to do this well on this bike, which proves a lot.

This has been so long in the making that people might forget that Pipes was once just a privateer Suzuki rider trying to make mains. Our guy Steve Matthes likes to say that he connected Pipes with the upper brass when he sent him to a Suzuki media intro event to represent PulpMX. Ironically, the event took place at the old JGR facility in North Carolina, since JGR was the factory Suzuki team at the time. Once Pipes got to meet the bosses, he shot his shot and got the meetings he needed.

"How the team started was, I was sitting at a table with the president of Suzuki, and I said I was going to start a race team, and they were going to support it. He thought I was joking," Pipes explained. "A month later I called him and I said we're doing it. It's funny how it started, and I always thought he would be here, but it took a while because we weren't a billion-dollar corporation. We just had to take some time, work our way through it, and figure out how to get better. But we always thought we would be a winning race team."

JGR was the previous Suzuki factory effort, but as Suzuki continued to scale back support, team owner Coy Gibbs eventually realized this wasn't a tenable situation. When JGR shut down, Pipes took Suzuki's small offer and made the most of it, adding legitimate outside sponsors, then working through various staff, parts, and more to elevate the program. There were some missteps, of course, but that's par for any team on the rise. Adding Brooks before the 2023 season proved to be a brilliant move because soon after, Roczen was in need of a ride, and the rest is history. Dustin Pipes joins that small group of ex-racers to start his own team and eventually get factory support, win races, and compete for titles.

Pipes' team has risen during a time of little development from Suzuki. Now we've started to see and hear whispers of Suzuki of Japan sending engineers to America to check on the program. Other production Suzuki products, like street and dual sport, are starting to see updates and improvements. There are signs of life. For this Suzuki race team, the best could be yet to come.