Live Written Updates and Results From Seattle Supercross

February 14, 2026, 10:05am
Seattle, WA SeattleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. 

Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

We’re in Seattle over a month earlier than normal this year due to Lumen Field’s availability being limited later in 2026 because of the coming World Cup. The Seahawks winning the Superbowl further complicated things for event organizers, as the Seahawks needed the Stadium until Wednesday afternoon for their victory celebration. That left the crew with a very small window to get the track built, but they showed just how good they are by getting everything ready to go in about thirty hours. Director of Operations for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Bill Heras, said yesterday, “This is the first time in my 18 years that we’ve done a track this big, this fast. It was definitely impressive.” You can learn more about the remarkable achievement right here.

The jumps, whoops, and berms here in Seattle look great.
The jumps, whoops, and berms here in Seattle look great. Align Media

The track itself is pretty basic, as is usually the case in Seattle. The low spots are pretty wet, especially the start straight, but they’ve got a lot of dry dirt they’re mixing in. The jumps and berms themselves are well formed, dry, and look good. The dirt is soft so it probably will break down quickly, but it’s not soaking wet from the rain that came yesterday. To sum it up, the track is exactly like it normally is here in Seattle, which is pretty amazing considering the adversity leading into this event.

  • Seattle track walk.
    Seattle track walk. Aaron Hansel
  • Some spots required water to be pumped out.
    Some spots required water to be pumped out. Hansel
  • Friday in Seattle.
    Friday in Seattle. Align Media
  • The track crew has mixed in generous quantities of dry dirt to the low spots that needed it most
    The track crew has mixed in generous quantities of dry dirt to the low spots that needed it most Hansel
  • Friday in Seattle.
    Friday in Seattle. Align Media

In the 450 Class we’ve got a new points leader in the form of Hunter Lawrence, who took his fourth straight second place last week in Glendale. Lawrence has yet to get the elusive 450SX win, but that red plate on his motorcycle probably still feels pretty good. Eli Tomac, who took twelfth last week after going down in the first turn, now sits third in points, eight back of Lawrence, with last week’s winner, Ken Roczen, five back of Lawrence.

Ty Masterpool is here and will be making his 2026 debut with the Gizmo Mods Rock River team. For more on that situation go here. One racer we won’t see is RJ Hampshire, who missed last week with extreme illness and will sit Seattle out with a foot injury. For a complete look at who’s in and who’s out, check out our Injury Report

The track looks good here in Seattle!
The track looks good here in Seattle! Hansel

In the 250SX Class it’s all Haiden Deegan right now. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider has won the last four in a row and holds a commanding 27-point lead over Michael Mosiman in second. Ryder DiFrancesco, who is just two points behind Mosiman in third, has been great so far this season, and depending how things play out tonight, he could take over second in points. Max Anstie sits fourth, but he’s only three points back of Mosiman. Anstie has had a string of tough races since winning the opener, but a bounce back performance from him could easily vault him into second in points.

Stay tuned, qualifying is set to begin shortly here in Seattle.

Qualifying – First Sessions

Lux Turner was fast right away in this one with a 53.639, but as usual, the times just kept on falling as the session unfolded. Hunter Yoder spent some time up front, then Levi Kitchen, then Haiden Deegan, who would ultimately end up fastest.

Haiden Deegan was fast right away. Shocker.
Haiden Deegan was fast right away. Shocker. Align Media

Kitchen looked really good in this one. He was trying some different combinations in rhythm lanes early, and he had a cool line coming out of the sand section. He’d take the inside, double a pair of big sand rollers, then jump out of the sand and into the ensuing rhythm lane, which he’d go three-three through. It looked like he was able to carry a lot of momentum using that combination. Deegan also had a three-three line through there he was playing with, but instead of jumping in he would wheelie into the section over the first jump on the inside where it was worn down, then go three-three. Deegan was extremely fast, ending the session with a 49.414. He was the only rider to record a time under 50 seconds, and if you look at the times after him, there’s a pretty steep drop off. Sometimes it’s tight, but not today. Ryder DiFrancesco, in fifth, is two-and-a-half seconds off Deegan's pace.

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 12:29.320 49.414 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 12:41.779 0.909 50.323 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Max Vohland Max Vohland 12:53.362 1.283 51.605 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Lux Turner Lux Turner 12:09.826 0.275 51.880 Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 13:25.892 0.037 51.917 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ayden Shive Ayden Shive 12:55.325 53.285 Dade City, FL United States KTM 250 SX-F
2 Nico Koch Nico Koch 12:52.618 0.467 53.752 Germany Germany KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Logan Leitzel Logan Leitzel 12:09.423 0.516 54.268 Dillsburg, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Hunter Schlosser Hunter Schlosser 12:39.399 0.058 54.326 El Paso, TX United States Honda CRF250R
5 Reven Gordon Reven Gordon 12:24.470 0.128 54.453 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Levi Kitchen.
Levi Kitchen. Align Media

When the 450s came out the track had already started to rut up quite a bit, especially in the soft transitions between jumps, making rhythm lanes a dicey affair. Hunter Lawrence was fast immediately with a 52.841, but guys like Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Lawrence again, would go back and forth at the top of the board. That continued until Jorge Prado recorded a crazy fast lap. He was ripping and his whoop speed was incredible, but when he made a small mistake in a rhythm lane that slowed him up just a bit it seemed like his lap was ruined. Nope! Even with the mistake he still turned a 50.600! He’d go for a few more fast ones, but small mistakes would derail him. It didn’t matter though, because his 50.600 ended up being a full second faster than the next fastest time.

We didn't notice any moments of brilliance, or big mistakes, from Chase Sexton during qualifying.
We didn't notice any moments of brilliance, or big mistakes, from Chase Sexton during qualifying. Align Media
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 12:34.532 50.600 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 12:10.672 1.006 51.605 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 12:47.491 0.372 51.977 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 12:59.842 0.109 52.085 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 12:21.232 0.082 52.166 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Tristan Lane Tristan Lane 12:12.215 56.035 Deland, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren 12:14.878 0.114 56.149 Lidköping, Sweden Sweden Yamaha YZ450F
3 Mitchell Harrison Mitchell Harrison 12:28.012 0.434 56.583 Lansing, MI United States Kawasaki KX450
4 Kevin Moranz Kevin Moranz 12:22.298 0.171 56.754 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool 12:47.074 0.070 56.824 Paradise, TX United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Qualifying – Second Sessions

There wasn’t a whole lot of action in the second round of qualifiers. Haiden Deegan set a fast lap right away, which was important to do because the track was only going to get slower as it received more wear. Deegan’s lap, a 49.908, would log in as the fastest, and nobody else, including Deegan, would do any better than that for the rest of the session. Levi Kitchen put in quite a few fast laps, with Cameron McAdoo giving chase for nearly the entire time. Seriously, every time you saw Kitchen, McAdoo was almost always a few bike lengths right behind him. Kitchen would end up second in this one with a 51.056.

Looking for Cameron McAdoo? Just find Levi Kitchen, McAdoo won't be far.
Looking for Cameron McAdoo? Just find Levi Kitchen, McAdoo won't be far. Align Media
Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 12:38.229 49.908 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 12:14.570 1.148 51.056 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 12:48.786 0.050 51.107 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 12:26.454 0.590 51.697 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 12:06.163 0.053 51.749 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ayden Shive Ayden Shive 12:07.627 51.622 Dade City, FL United States KTM 250 SX-F
2 Nico Koch Nico Koch 12:09.516 0.118 51.740 Germany Germany KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Reven Gordon Reven Gordon 12:04.361 0.773 52.512 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Preston Masciangelo Preston Masciangelo 12:39.736 0.551 53.063 Brantford, ON Canada GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
5 Logan Leitzel Logan Leitzel 12:14.386 0.027 53.089 Dillsburg, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 12:29.320 -- 49.414 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 12:41.779 +0.909 50.323 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 12:48.786 +1.693 51.107 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Max Vohland Max Vohland 12:53.362 +2.191 51.605 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ayden Shive Ayden Shive 12:07.627 +2.208 51.622 Dade City, FL United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Eli Tomac was the fastest 450SX rider in the second qualifier.
Eli Tomac was the fastest 450SX rider in the second qualifier. Align Media

In 450 action Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb both set fast times early, but five laps in Tomac improved the standard by about half a second, posting a 51.032. Jorge Prado looked like he was about to put in a heater with about three minutes in, but he made a big mistake when he got bucked in a section of three small jumps and went over the bars right into a berm. His bike chased him down and flopped over on top of him and a red flag quickly came out. Prado was able to get back up under his own power, and he looked okay, but he did leave the stadium sitting in the back of an Alpinestars Medical Mule. He was holding his right shoulder/collarbone area, but we're hearing he's good to go for today's racing. Fortunately for Prado, his time from the first session, a 50.600, was faster than Tomac’s 51.032, making Prado the fastest 450SX qualifier for the second week in a row.

Jorge Prado was ripping during qualifying until he crashed.
Jorge Prado was ripping during qualifying until he crashed. Align Media
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 16:03.801 51.032 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 15:34.808 0.250 51.281 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 15:59.741 0.162 51.442 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:09.088 0.063 51.505 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 16:16.854 0.172 51.678 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren 12:30.605 53.978 Lidköping, Sweden Sweden Yamaha YZ450F
2 Tristan Lane Tristan Lane 7:48.494 0.534 54.511 Deland, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool 12:41.981 0.433 54.944 Paradise, TX United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Kevin Moranz Kevin Moranz 12:52.554 0.730 55.674 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan 12:40.402 0.461 56.134 Justin, TX United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 12:34.532 -- 50.600 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 16:03.801 +0.432 51.032 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 15:34.808 +0.681 51.281 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 15:59.741 +0.842 51.442 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:09.088 +0.905 51.505 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Results
The track is going to be tricky, which could favor the race craft of veteran Cooper Webb.
The track is going to be tricky, which could favor the race craft of veteran Cooper Webb. Align Media

