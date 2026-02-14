Live Written Updates and Results From Seattle Supercross

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.
Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
We’re in Seattle over a month earlier than normal this year due to Lumen Field’s availability being limited later in 2026 because of the coming World Cup. The Seahawks winning the Superbowl further complicated things for event organizers, as the Seahawks needed the Stadium until Wednesday afternoon for their victory celebration. That left the crew with a very small window to get the track built, but they showed just how good they are by getting everything ready to go in about thirty hours. Director of Operations for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Bill Heras, said yesterday, “This is the first time in my 18 years that we’ve done a track this big, this fast. It was definitely impressive.” You can learn more about the remarkable achievement right here.
The track itself is pretty basic, as is usually the case in Seattle. The low spots are pretty wet, especially the start straight, but they’ve got a lot of dry dirt they’re mixing in. The jumps and berms themselves are well formed, dry, and look good. The dirt is soft so it probably will break down quickly, but it’s not soaking wet from the rain that came yesterday. To sum it up, the track is exactly like it normally is here in Seattle, which is pretty amazing considering the adversity leading into this event.
In the 450 Class we’ve got a new points leader in the form of Hunter Lawrence, who took his fourth straight second place last week in Glendale. Lawrence has yet to get the elusive 450SX win, but that red plate on his motorcycle probably still feels pretty good. Eli Tomac, who took twelfth last week after going down in the first turn, now sits third in points, eight back of Lawrence, with last week’s winner, Ken Roczen, five back of Lawrence.
Ty Masterpool is here and will be making his 2026 debut with the Gizmo Mods Rock River team. For more on that situation go here. One racer we won’t see is RJ Hampshire, who missed last week with extreme illness and will sit Seattle out with a foot injury. For a complete look at who’s in and who’s out, check out our Injury Report.
In the 250SX Class it’s all Haiden Deegan right now. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider has won the last four in a row and holds a commanding 27-point lead over Michael Mosiman in second. Ryder DiFrancesco, who is just two points behind Mosiman in third, has been great so far this season, and depending how things play out tonight, he could take over second in points. Max Anstie sits fourth, but he’s only three points back of Mosiman. Anstie has had a string of tough races since winning the opener, but a bounce back performance from him could easily vault him into second in points.
Stay tuned, qualifying is set to begin shortly here in Seattle.
Qualifying – First Sessions
Lux Turner was fast right away in this one with a 53.639, but as usual, the times just kept on falling as the session unfolded. Hunter Yoder spent some time up front, then Levi Kitchen, then Haiden Deegan, who would ultimately end up fastest.
Kitchen looked really good in this one. He was trying some different combinations in rhythm lanes early, and he had a cool line coming out of the sand section. He’d take the inside, double a pair of big sand rollers, then jump out of the sand and into the ensuing rhythm lane, which he’d go three-three through. It looked like he was able to carry a lot of momentum using that combination. Deegan also had a three-three line through there he was playing with, but instead of jumping in he would wheelie into the section over the first jump on the inside where it was worn down, then go three-three. Deegan was extremely fast, ending the session with a 49.414. He was the only rider to record a time under 50 seconds, and if you look at the times after him, there’s a pretty steep drop off. Sometimes it’s tight, but not today. Ryder DiFrancesco, in fifth, is two-and-a-half seconds off Deegan's pace.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|12:29.320
|49.414
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|12:41.779
|0.909
|50.323
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Max Vohland
|12:53.362
|1.283
|51.605
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Lux Turner
|12:09.826
|0.275
|51.880
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|13:25.892
|0.037
|51.917
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ayden Shive
|12:55.325
|53.285
|Dade City, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Nico Koch
|12:52.618
|0.467
|53.752
|Germany
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Logan Leitzel
|12:09.423
|0.516
|54.268
|Dillsburg, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Hunter Schlosser
|12:39.399
|0.058
|54.326
|El Paso, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Reven Gordon
|12:24.470
|0.128
|54.453
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
When the 450s came out the track had already started to rut up quite a bit, especially in the soft transitions between jumps, making rhythm lanes a dicey affair. Hunter Lawrence was fast immediately with a 52.841, but guys like Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Lawrence again, would go back and forth at the top of the board. That continued until Jorge Prado recorded a crazy fast lap. He was ripping and his whoop speed was incredible, but when he made a small mistake in a rhythm lane that slowed him up just a bit it seemed like his lap was ruined. Nope! Even with the mistake he still turned a 50.600! He’d go for a few more fast ones, but small mistakes would derail him. It didn’t matter though, because his 50.600 ended up being a full second faster than the next fastest time.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|12:34.532
|50.600
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|12:10.672
|1.006
|51.605
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Eli Tomac
|12:47.491
|0.372
|51.977
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Cooper
|12:59.842
|0.109
|52.085
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|12:21.232
|0.082
|52.166
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tristan Lane
|12:12.215
|56.035
|Deland, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Fredrik Noren
|12:14.878
|0.114
|56.149
|Lidköping, Sweden
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Mitchell Harrison
|12:28.012
|0.434
|56.583
|Lansing, MI
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Kevin Moranz
|12:22.298
|0.171
|56.754
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Ty Masterpool
|12:47.074
|0.070
|56.824
|Paradise, TX
|Yamaha YZ450F
Qualifying – Second Sessions
There wasn’t a whole lot of action in the second round of qualifiers. Haiden Deegan set a fast lap right away, which was important to do because the track was only going to get slower as it received more wear. Deegan’s lap, a 49.908, would log in as the fastest, and nobody else, including Deegan, would do any better than that for the rest of the session. Levi Kitchen put in quite a few fast laps, with Cameron McAdoo giving chase for nearly the entire time. Seriously, every time you saw Kitchen, McAdoo was almost always a few bike lengths right behind him. Kitchen would end up second in this one with a 51.056.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|12:38.229
|49.908
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|12:14.570
|1.148
|51.056
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|12:48.786
|0.050
|51.107
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Cameron McAdoo
|12:26.454
|0.590
|51.697
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|12:06.163
|0.053
|51.749
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ayden Shive
|12:07.627
|51.622
|Dade City, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Nico Koch
|12:09.516
|0.118
|51.740
|Germany
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Reven Gordon
|12:04.361
|0.773
|52.512
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Preston Masciangelo
|12:39.736
|0.551
|53.063
|Brantford, ON
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|5
|Logan Leitzel
|12:14.386
|0.027
|53.089
|Dillsburg, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|12:29.320
|--
|49.414
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|12:41.779
|+0.909
|50.323
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|12:48.786
|+1.693
|51.107
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Max Vohland
|12:53.362
|+2.191
|51.605
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ayden Shive
|12:07.627
|+2.208
|51.622
|Dade City, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
In 450 action Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb both set fast times early, but five laps in Tomac improved the standard by about half a second, posting a 51.032. Jorge Prado looked like he was about to put in a heater with about three minutes in, but he made a big mistake when he got bucked in a section of three small jumps and went over the bars right into a berm. His bike chased him down and flopped over on top of him and a red flag quickly came out. Prado was able to get back up under his own power, and he looked okay, but he did leave the stadium sitting in the back of an Alpinestars Medical Mule. He was holding his right shoulder/collarbone area, but we're hearing he's good to go for today's racing. Fortunately for Prado, his time from the first session, a 50.600, was faster than Tomac’s 51.032, making Prado the fastest 450SX qualifier for the second week in a row.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|16:03.801
|51.032
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|15:34.808
|0.250
|51.281
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|15:59.741
|0.162
|51.442
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:09.088
|0.063
|51.505
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|16:16.854
|0.172
|51.678
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Fredrik Noren
|12:30.605
|53.978
|Lidköping, Sweden
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Tristan Lane
|7:48.494
|0.534
|54.511
|Deland, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ty Masterpool
|12:41.981
|0.433
|54.944
|Paradise, TX
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Kevin Moranz
|12:52.554
|0.730
|55.674
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Grant Harlan
|12:40.402
|0.461
|56.134
|Justin, TX
|KTM 450 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|12:34.532
|--
|50.600
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Eli Tomac
|16:03.801
|+0.432
|51.032
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Cooper Webb
|15:34.808
|+0.681
|51.281
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|15:59.741
|+0.842
|51.442
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:09.088
|+0.905
|51.505
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition