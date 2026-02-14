Live Written Updates and Results From Seattle Supercross

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.

Morning Report

We’re in Seattle over a month earlier than normal this year due to Lumen Field’s availability being limited later in 2026 because of the coming World Cup. The Seahawks winning the Superbowl further complicated things for event organizers, as the Seahawks needed the Stadium until Wednesday afternoon for their victory celebration. That left the crew with a very small window to get the track built, but they showed just how good they are by getting everything ready to go in about thirty hours. Director of Operations for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Bill Heras, said yesterday, “This is the first time in my 18 years that we’ve done a track this big, this fast. It was definitely impressive.” You can learn more about the remarkable achievement right here.