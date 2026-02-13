Results Archive
RJ Hampshire Out for Seattle SX with Foot Injury

February 13, 2026, 11:20am
RJ Hampshire Out for Seattle SX with Foot Injury
Seattle, WA SeattleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Unfortunately, RJ Hampshire will be sidelined for this weekend's Seattle SX and the upcoming rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Hampshire was forced to withdraw from last Saturday's Glendale SX after dealing with a sickness. He was set to race this weekend's Seattle SX before a training crash this week resulted in a fractured foot. There is currently no timeline on his return to racing. 

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Foot injury sidelines Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing''s RJ Hampshire

Injured while training ahead of Round 6 of AMA Supercross Championship in Seattle

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider RJ Hampshire has been sidelined with a foot injury sustained while training ahead of Round 6 of the 2026 AMA Supercross Championship in Seattle this weekend.

Hampshire – who sat out Glendale due to illness – fractured his foot in a training crash this week at Baker's Factory in Florida, unfortunately ruling him out of upcoming rounds in the SMX World Championship.

“It’s never good to get a mid-morning phone call from Baker’s Factory on a ride day,” said Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager. “Unfortunately, RJ had a crash and the handlebars caught his foot in just the wrong way, resulting in a fracture. Our focus now is on the best path forward to get RJ healthy and back racing as soon as possible.”

In his first full season of 450SX competition onboard the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, Hampshire’s best result to date is ninth place at Anaheim 2. Further updates on his recovery timeline will be announced once available.

Hampshire posted to his personal Instagram:

"One thing after another!
Got back on the bike yesterday after getting over being sick. I Slid over this small jump and had a slow/awkward fall that caused me to plant my foot. When I planted it the end of the handlebars came down right on top of my boot, splitting the buckles. Broke two of the metatarsals and ones pretty displaced.
Bummed on how it’s gone the last 4 months, sometimes it comes in waves. I’ll rebuild and get where I know I can be.
Thank you to the ones that support me ♥️"

RJ Hampshire's SX Main Event Results in 2026

R.J. Hampshire

R.J. Hampshire

Hudson, FL United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
11
Supercross 
Houston 		450SXJanuary 31, 2026 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
9
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		450SXJanuary 24, 2026 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
12
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXJanuary 17, 2026 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
18
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		450SXJanuary 10, 2026 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Full Results
