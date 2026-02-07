Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Full Schedule

RJ Hampshire Withdraws From Glendale Supercross With Illness

February 7, 2026, 3:20pm
RJ Hampshire Withdraws From Glendale Supercross With Illness

RJ Hampshire will not be racing tonight in Glendale. Racer X's Steve Matthes has confirmed with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team manager, Nate Ramsey, that Hampshire is sick and has withdrawn from racing after participating in the first qualifier. Hampshire has been dealing with a head cold and woke up with vomiting and the flu. "It's completely unsafe for him to be out there," Ramsey later said on Race Day Live.

Hampshire was noticeably off in the first qualifier, setting a lap time almost three seconds off the top pace, and was the slowest in the 450SX A group. Further details will be provided when they become available.

Hampshire will miss the action in Glendale due to sickness.
Hampshire will miss the action in Glendale due to sickness. Align Media
Read Now
March 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted