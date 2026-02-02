We got the following notes post-race notes from the SMX Media team (PR for the series) after the Houston SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The Race Direction crew reviewed over a dozen incidents from the day. There were two big penalties assessed:

Maximus Vohland (fourth overall in 250SX) was penalized three championship points for failing the post-race sound check after the third race.

Haiden Deegan's mechanic Brent Duffe was fined for making contact with another rider with his pit board during the third 250SX race. We are unaware of which rider Duffe made contact with at this time.

The Race Direction crew also reviewed the run ins with Deegan and Levi Kitchen and determined there were no issues with any of their back-and-forth moves (see below for their exact notes).

Below is the full Houston reviewed incidents.

Note: Bolding by SMX Media, not Racer X.

Direction (RD) Review – Houston, TX – January 31

Race Direction conducted reviews throughout qualifying and triple crown race events. The following incidents were reviewed:

Reviews Resulting in Penalties:

SMX Next Qualifying: Rider #93 stopped on track in Section 6. Penalty: loss of fastest lap .

Rider #93 stopped on track in Section 6. Penalty: loss of . SMX Qualifying 2: Rider #550 stopped on track in Section 7. Penalty: loss of fastest lap .

Rider #550 stopped on track in Section 7. Penalty: loss of . 250 Race 3: Rider #137 penalized one position for a track cut from Section 7 to the start line.

Rider #137 penalized for a track cut from Section 7 to the start line. 250 Race 3: Rider #19 penalized three championship points for exceeding the post-race maximum sound limit.

Rider #19 penalized for exceeding the post-race maximum sound limit. 250 Race 3: Race Direction reviewed video evidence of a rider interference situation where the mechanic of rider #1w contacted another rider with a pit board during the race. This is a new addition to the 2026 rulebook - section 1.6.21. A fine was issued to the mechanic of rider #1w.

Reviews With No Penalty Assessed: