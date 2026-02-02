Watch: Houston SX Video Highlights
February 2, 2026, 9:20am
Round four of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Houston SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Cooper Webb (Yamaha) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
250SX
Supercross
Houston - 250SX WestJanuary 31, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 2 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|3 - 3 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|5 - 4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|6 - 5 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
450SX
Supercross
Houston - 450SXJanuary 31, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|4 - 2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|7 - 1 - 2
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 5 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|3 - 13 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 9 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR