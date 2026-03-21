Ferry Takes Out Brown: Penalized Five Championship Points, Goes into Negatives

Evan Ferry might have made history at the Birmingham Supercross, in a not-so-good way. The second-generation rider took out Pierce Brown in the 250SX East Division heat race in the turn after the finish line jump, sending both riders to the ground in the move. Neither rider would transfer directly to the 250SX East/West Showdown main event, both going to the last chance qualifier (LCQ) race.

In the LCQ, Brown finished second behind his rookie teammate Caden Dudney, qualifying into the main event. Unfortunately, Ferry finished 16th in the LCQ and did not qualify for the main event.

After the race, Ferry was given an aggressive riding penalty. He was fined and penalized two license points (again, those are new this year), as well as being penalized five championship points.

The only problem is, in his two main events so far this season (21st in Daytona and 20th in Indianapolis), Ferry only has three total points. So, this five-point penalty points him at negative two championship points on the season. This has to be the first time in history for this to happen, right?