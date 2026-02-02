Unfortunately, we saw a few riders take hits in the SMX Next – Supercross qualifying round in Houston, Texas. Kade Johnson, Kayden Minear, and Landon Gibson all had separate crashes in the second qualifying session that kept them all out for the main event during the night show. Johnson and Minear have provided updates on their Instagram pages, but Gibson has not posted anything yet.

The next SMX Next - SX qualifying race is the February 28 Daytona SX.

Johnson said a wrist injury kept him out for the main event. Johnson finished 17th in the SMX Next main event at the Anaheim 2 SX the week prior.