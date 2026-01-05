Results Archive
Anaheim 1 SX Full Race Day and TV Broadcast Schedules

January 5, 2026, 11:00am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

This weekend, the first round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place on Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The race will be slightly earlier than last year, so note the time adjustment.

What you need to know the most for the 2026 SX opener: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

Below is the full race day schedule.

2026 Anaheim 1 Supercross race day schedule.
2026 Anaheim 1 Supercross race day schedule. SupercrossLIVE
  • Supercross

    Anaheim 1 (A1)

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 10
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 10 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 10 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Anaheim 1 Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Anaheim 1 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

