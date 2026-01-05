Anaheim 1 Provisional Entry Lists Released for 250SX West Division and 450SX
January 5, 2026, 11:30am
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released the provisional entry lists for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener on January 10.
These are NOT THE FINAL ENTRY LISTS FOR SATURDAY. There will be changes made throughout the week. You can view the provisional entry lists for the 250SX West Division and 450SX Class below, which will be updated throughout this week up to Saturday afternoon on race day.
Provisional Entry Lists
250SX West Division
Supercross
Revised: January 5 2026 - 5:30 AM
*Provisional Entry List is subject to changeFull Entry List
450SX
Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Provisional Entry ListJanuary 10, 2026
Revised: January 5 2026 - 5:30 AM
*Provisional Entry List is subject to changeFull Entry List