The “boys up front” Brabec refers to are the KTM tandem of Aussie Daniel Sanders, who won Stage 2, and Spaniard Edgar Canet. Brabec sits right there with the two in the overall standings in 3rd position and just 2:18 back of the lead through two of 13 stages.

For Howes, Monday’s 4th place run – following a high speed get off on Sunday where he (luckily) escaped injury – was a testament to not only the toughness of the Utahan, but also to Honda’s mechanics team that straightened his lone race bike back up and got it back into proper race shape in just a short period of time.

Said Howes: “Today started out a bit slow in the rocks, but once it opened up in the high speeds I felt really good… felt at home. Really happy with how Stage 2 went and looking forward to Stage 3.”

In the support Rally2 class action, Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally’s American Preston Campbell (California) stepped with his first-ever Dakar stage podium, bringing his Honda CRF450RX Rally bike home in 3rd place at 4:29:51.

“My first two stages went pretty good,” said Campbell. “Yesterday I learned a lot and today I improved. I was more happy with how I rode today and, throughout the long stage, things went pretty well. It’s all good and comfortable in the rocks. I caught some dust early on, and that was the hardest part of the day. But to make it through the dust, push, and get through it. It (the dust) was tough to fight through, but I caught it early.”

Noteworthy: Campbell’s Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally teammate, Portugal’s Martim Ventura, would go on to win Stage 2, giving Honda its very first Rally2 class stage win with the limited production (50) CRF450RX Rally bike.

Stage 3 overview: Amazing desert vistas await Brabec, Howes, Campbell and the rest of Dakar’s competition field on Tuesday as the racers drop down into the Alula region’s notable sand tracks and rock formations. Roadbooks come into play in the second portion of the timed 422 km Special as tracks in the sand spread out and the split-second decision making becomes tricky with landmarks becoming few and far between. Long day in the saddle with 736 km (422 Special + 314 Liaison kms) awaiting.

2026 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Results

RallyGP

3rd – Brabec (Monster Energy/Honda) 04:15:23 (+ 01:46)

4th – Howes (Monster Energy/Honda) 04:16:52 (+ 03:15)

Rally2

3rd – Campbell (Monster Energy/Honda) 04:29:51 (+ 10:26)

2026 Dakar Overall Standings (through Stage 2 of 13)

RallyGP

3rd – Brabec (+ 02:18)

7th – Howes (+ 12:37)

Rally2

4th – Campbell (+ 20:37)