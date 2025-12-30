The following press release is from KTM:

FMF KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM ANNOUNCES 2026 OFFROAD LINEUP

FMF KTM Factory Racing has announced an expanded seven-rider lineup for the 2026 U.S. offroad season, coming into the new year READY TO RACE following a highly successful past year of competition.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Champion Ben Kelley returns to defend his title equipped with a KTM 450 XC-F, joined by 2024 GNCC winner Johnny Girroir and XC1 Open Pro Class newcomer Grant Davis. The formidable trio is set to spearhead KTM’s charge for GNCC success in 2026.

Kelley delivered an exceptional GNCC campaign this season, with the 29-year-old securing two Overall victories and four additional podiums across the 13-round series, ultimately earning his second GNCC crown. In addition to GNCC, he will also contest the NE Pro1 Class of the American National Enduro Championship, while Girroir is set to enter the Pro1 division of the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series, with each program serving to complement their GNCC activities.

Two-time XC2 250 Pro Class GNCC Champion Davis will graduate to the XC1 division for 2026, joining Girroir onboard KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION machinery following a dominant year in class last season, while also challenging for the Overall title. The 20-year-old claimed four GNCC Overall victories and three additional podiums on his way to finishing second in the final standings. He will also compete in the Pro1 Class of the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series next year.