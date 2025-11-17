Three-time GNCC WXC Champ, Rachael Archer to move back home to New Zealand
After seven years of competing in the United States of America, New Zealand’s Rachael Archer took to social media this week to say her time here has come to an end and she will be returning home. With three WCX Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) championships, one NEPG National Enduro championship and one Sprint Enduro championship, her time here was well spent, raising the bar for women’s racing.
Read her statement on Instagram below, but take note, this is not a retirement announcement. Archer still plans on racing both off-road and motocross in Australia, which is much closer to home for her, as well as competing in ISDE. Archer also announced she is pregnant, with her and fiancé Jack expecting their first child in 2026. Best of luck to Rachael in the future!
This isn’t the end of the road, this is just a change in direction! As you get older, your desires change and for me that means being closer to family and focusing on other passions. I’ve achieved so much in the last seven years and I think 17 year old Rach would be thrilled to see how far we’ve come. I could not have got this far without all the people that have believed in me and supported my dreams the last 7 years. Thank you to the whole @amproracing @yamahamotorusa team that seen my potential from the start and helped me become a champion and the @rmredbearracing @racekawasaki team for carrying on the dream for my last 2 years. All the mechanics that have wrenched for me over the years, @ryanbelue @bonez800 @ls147 @spangler720 @taw521 cheers! @thejavelin1 and @stewardbaylor514 for seeing my potential and helping me win championships! A special mention to @cpena458 for always chasing me at the races no matter what colour bike I’m on! To all my fans thank you for the support! I will still be racing , just not in USA anymore. I’ll be racing in Australia 🇦🇺 Offroad and MX and the ISDE for team New Zealand 🇳🇿 next year 👌 @jackmentha_3.0 and I are super excited to be able to live in the same country and chase goals together now, we have lots of exciting new ventures in the pipeline!