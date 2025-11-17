2026 GNCC Racing Schedule Released
November 17, 2025, 1:15pm
The 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing schedule was announced late last week. The 13-round schedule starts in mid-February with the Big Buck GNCC in South Carolina but ends November 8 with the Buckwheat 100 GNCC in West Virginia. Typically, the Ironman GNCC in Indiana hosts the final round in late October, but there appears to be a change for next year! There are currently three TBA rounds - one each in March, April, and June. We are awaiting the full press release schedule announcement, but you can view the full schedule below.
Progressive GNCC Racing Schedule
2026 GNCC Schedule
- GNCCBig Buck MODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Saturday, February 148:00 AM
- GNCCWild Boar Saturday, February 288:00 AM
- GNCC
- GNCCCamp Coker Bullet Saturday, March 288:00 AM
- GNCC
- GNCCThe Old Gray Saturday, May 23:45 PM
- GNCCPowerline Park Saturday, May 168:00 AM
- GNCC
- GNCCSnowshoe Saturday, June 278:00 AM
- GNCCThe John Penton Saturday, September 199:00 AM
- GNCCMason-Dixon Saturday, October 38:00 AM
- GNCCIronman MODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Saturday, October 248:00 AM
- GNCCBuckwheat 100 Saturday, November 78:00 AM