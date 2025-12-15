Jordan Ashburn (XC1) and Chase Landers (Amateur) Join Phoenix Racing Honda for 2026 GNCC

The following press releases are from Phoenix Racing Honda:

Jordan Ashburn Joins Phoenix Racing Honda

SALISBURY, NC – Phoenix Racing Honda continues to strengthen its GNCC program with depth, knowledge, and proven experience by signing Jordan Ashburn, the 2022 XC1 Class Champion, ahead of the 2026 season.

The 2026 season marks Phoenix Racing’s eighth year as Honda’s factory-supported and oﬃcial GNCC eﬀort, and the team continues to build a roster capable of competing for championships across every premier class.

David Eller – Team Owner, Phoenix Racing Honda:

“Jordan Ashburn is one of the most highly regarded and well-respected riders in the GNCC paddock, and someone I’ve been looking forward to working with for many years now. 2026 is the year for Phoenix Racing to round out as a true powerhouse in all of GNCC’s top classes. With Jordan’s prior title experience, his depth of knowledge from seven straight years inside the top five overall, and his time spent racing with multiple programs and OEMs, he’s an important piece of the puzzle, not only to elevate our XC1 program, but to strengthen everything we do under the Phoenix umbrella.”

Jordan Ashburn is a true veteran of GNCC racing, with 2026 marking his 21st season in the series and his 15th year competing in the XC1 class.

Jordan Ashburn – XC1 Racer, Phoenix Racing Honda:

“The Phoenix Racing organization is one I’ve raced against for many seasons now. I’ve watched their commitment year after year—the growth of their bikes, setup, staﬀ, and overall program. It just felt like 2026 was the perfect time to finally line up aboard one of their Honda CRF450Rs and put all of our combined experience together.”

A multi-time amateur champion in GNCC and various regional oﬀ-road championships, Ashburn has earned long-term staying power within the paddock thanks to his strong work ethic, professionalism, and ability to elevate his performance year after year. His 2022 XC1 GNCC Championship—earned in his 11th year in the premier class—is a perfect example of that perseverance.