Jordan Ashburn (XC1) and Chase Landers (Amateur) Join Phoenix Racing Honda for 2026 GNCC
The following press releases are from Phoenix Racing Honda:
Jordan Ashburn Joins Phoenix Racing Honda
SALISBURY, NC – Phoenix Racing Honda continues to strengthen its GNCC program with depth, knowledge, and proven experience by signing Jordan Ashburn, the 2022 XC1 Class Champion, ahead of the 2026 season.
The 2026 season marks Phoenix Racing’s eighth year as Honda’s factory-supported and oﬃcial GNCC eﬀort, and the team continues to build a roster capable of competing for championships across every premier class.
David Eller – Team Owner, Phoenix Racing Honda:
“Jordan Ashburn is one of the most highly regarded and well-respected riders in the GNCC paddock, and someone I’ve been looking forward to working with for many years now. 2026 is the year for Phoenix Racing to round out as a true powerhouse in all of GNCC’s top classes. With Jordan’s prior title experience, his depth of knowledge from seven straight years inside the top five overall, and his time spent racing with multiple programs and OEMs, he’s an important piece of the puzzle, not only to elevate our XC1 program, but to strengthen everything we do under the Phoenix umbrella.”
Jordan Ashburn is a true veteran of GNCC racing, with 2026 marking his 21st season in the series and his 15th year competing in the XC1 class.
Jordan Ashburn – XC1 Racer, Phoenix Racing Honda:
“The Phoenix Racing organization is one I’ve raced against for many seasons now. I’ve watched their commitment year after year—the growth of their bikes, setup, staﬀ, and overall program. It just felt like 2026 was the perfect time to finally line up aboard one of their Honda CRF450Rs and put all of our combined experience together.”
A multi-time amateur champion in GNCC and various regional oﬀ-road championships, Ashburn has earned long-term staying power within the paddock thanks to his strong work ethic, professionalism, and ability to elevate his performance year after year. His 2022 XC1 GNCC Championship—earned in his 11th year in the premier class—is a perfect example of that perseverance.
Phoenix Racing Honda Welcomes Chase Landers to Program
Phoenix Racing Honda is pleased to continue its commitment to developing the next generation of oﬀ-road talent, as the team welcomes a new addition to its expanding GNCC program.
“At Phoenix Racing, we’ve always prided ourselves on molding young racers into better versions of themselves, both on and oﬀ the bike. Over the past few years in GNCC, we’ve had great success in the series’ top amateur class, and we’re looking forward to replicating that with Chase Landers as he joins us for 2026.” – David Eller
The 2025 season was a breakout year for Tennessee native Chase Landers. In his first season in the 250 A class, he earned two wins and a total of five podium finishes in GNCC competition, ultimately securing third in the championship. For 2026, Phoenix Racing Honda will look to capture another title in the series’ premier amateur ranks as Landers enters the program under the team’s established guidance and structure.
Chase Landers:
“2025 was a big jump in my career, moving up to 250 A, and now 2026 looks set to be an even bigger step. Signing with a team with this caliber of support, I’m just so excited and looking forward to building on the wins and podiums I had during my rookie season in this class. With the support of Phoenix Racing Honda and the CRF250R, I feel ready to race for another amateur title and continue working toward a pro career in GNCC.”
About Phoenix Racing
Founded in 2012, Phoenix Racing is a North Carolina-based motorsports team that competes across multiple disciplines on both two and four wheels. The championship-winning team has earned titles in AMA Arenacross, ATV Motocross, GNCC, and Sprint Enduro, while continuing to expand its presence in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross.