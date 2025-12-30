Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Reveals 2026 Offroad Roster
New offroad roster launched by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Mateo Oliveira joins Craig Delong, Korie Steede and Ryder Leblond for 2026 season
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing has officially launched its 2026 offroad roster, with new recruit Mateo Oliveira joining returning trio Craig Delong, Korie Steede and Ryder Leblond for next season.
All four riders bring race-winning pedigree to the U.S. team, with Oliveira brought into the lineup after clinching this year’s AMA West Hare Scrambles (WHS) Pro Class title, inclusive of three round victories. The 23-year-old will compete in the AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) Pro Class and return to defend his WHS title onboard Husqvarna FE 450 machinery.
“The year was solid!” recalled Oliveira. “I finally checked some boxes that I needed to check, led a lot of laps and stood on a lot of podiums. I think we were only off the podium twice, if you don’t count breaking my hand and missing a round, so it was kind of where I should have been the whole time. There are just a couple more things to do and we’re right there, so I feel like I belong at the front, and 2026 is going to be exciting. I’ve got a new bike and a new look head to toe, with a stronger mindset too. I was strong in 2025 and I know I’m going to be even stronger next year, so we’ll keep checking off those goals.”
Former Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Champion DeLong continues with the team for 2026, with the 29-year-old Pennsylvania native riding his Husqvarna FX 350 in both the GNCC Series and the American National Enduro Championship Pro1 Class.
“I’m just looking forward to getting back up front and being in the battle again for 2026,” DeLong said. “This year, truthfully, I was off the back, and it’s not good when you’re there. The focus is on being up front, being in the fight, leading some laps, winning some races and putting myself in a good position again.”
Following an exceptional 2025 season, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is proud to welcome back defending GNCC WXC Class Champion Korie Steede, who claimed six round victories en route to her maiden title this year. In addition to her GNCC success, Steede captured the 2025 AMA U.S. Sprint Enduro Championship crown in the Pro Women category and was instrumental in Team USA’s FIM 6DAYS Women’s World Trophy Team victory once again.
Steede will pilot a Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition in GNCC WXC competition wearing the number-one plate, alongside an American National Enduro schedule in the Pro Women division.
“Season 2025 was a year of all my dreams,” reflected Steede. “I’ve been dreaming of a year like this since I was probably six years old, so to win every championship that I lined up for was surreal, and it’s going to be hard to top, that’s for sure. This off-season, I’m going to have to work harder than ever because everyone’s going to come out swinging, and 2026 is going to be a good year.”
Also coming off a standout campaign this year, LeBlond continues to establish himself as one of the sport’s most exciting emerging talents. The 24-year-old rode his Husqvarna TE 300 to fourth overall in the 2025 U.S. Hard Enduro Championship standings, including two Pro Class round victories.
LeBlond also raced to third place in the EX Pro Class of the AMA EnduroCross Championship, where he was equipped with the Husqvarna FX 350 and earned a pair of overall podiums. He will continue in both series for 2026.
“2025 was a pretty good year,” LeBlond commented. “I started the Hard Enduro series strongly, then hit a bit of a rough patch mid-season, but managed to turn things around in EnduroCross and put together my best season yet. We finished the year on a positive note, and now the focus is firmly on 2026.”
Bobby Dawson, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Offroad Team Manager
“Being in this new position, I’m really excited. Over the past five years, working as a mechanic and seeing how things operate in offroad racing across different series and events has been invaluable. Each series is a different style of racing, so attending all of those races gave me a broad perspective on what the management role actually involves. We have a great group of riders and mechanics on the team – I can’t wait to see what we can do at the races in 2026.”
Antti Kallonen, Director of Offroad Racing
“With new energy in our management with Bobby Dawson and a clear vision for the future, this team is entering an exciting new chapter. The momentum is real, the motivation is high with our racers and personnel, and we’re confident in our path to continued success.”