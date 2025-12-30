FastMoto Fantasy Returns for 2026 Supercross Season

The following press release is from FastMoto Fantasy:

The 2026 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship is shaping up as one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory — and that chaos might be exactly what fantasy players have been waiting for.

With blockbuster rider moves, rising talent stepping into the premier class, and a major championship contender sidelined, the opening rounds promise uncertainty from the gate drop. For fans looking to put their race knowledge to the test, FastMoto Fantasy returns for 2026, offering a deeper, more strategic way to engage with the Supercross season.

Few off-seasons have delivered this much change. Eli Tomac’s move to KTM has sent shockwaves through the paddock, while Chase Sexton lining up aboard Kawasaki adds another layer to an already stacked 450 field. Jason Anderson’s switch to Suzuki brings renewed focus to the brand, and the premier class welcomes fresh faces with Marchbanks, Forkner, and Smith all stepping up to the 450 division.

Adding to the unpredictability is the absence of reigning motocross and supercross star Jett Lawrence, who is expected to miss the opening rounds through injury. With one of the sport’s most dominant riders out of contention early, the championship — and fantasy scoring — is wide open.

That uncertainty is exactly what FastMoto thrives on.

FastMoto Fantasy has quickly become a go-to platform for motocross and supercross fans who want more than just race-day results. With over 1,200 active members, FastMoto allows players to build weekly teams, navigate rider handicaps, and compete across a full-season championship against friends and fans worldwide.

Unlike traditional fantasy formats, FastMoto is designed specifically for motocross and supercross — accounting for depth beyond the podium and rewarding riders who outperform expectations. Every round presents new strategy decisions, particularly in a season where form, fitness, and bike changes could swing results dramatically.

FastMoto remains free to play year-round, with an optional Premium Club Membership available for $34.99 AUD per year, unlocking advanced rider insights, deeper stats, and entry into the season-long FastMoto Club Championship — a cumulative battle that runs across the entire Supercross, Motocross and SMX Finals calendar.

As Round 1 approaches, the question is simple:

With new teams, new contenders, and a championship wide open — can you dominate FastMoto Fantasy in 2026?

FastMoto Fantasy entries are now open and Round 1 kicks off January 10.

Good luck!