Wow. The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is a wrap. When this series was announced it seemed like it could derail here or there for COVID-19 reasons but I have to say, it all went rather smoothly. None of the top riders tested positive (unlike in other sports), no races had issues, only a few people in the industry got in trouble by not following the rules, and it all kind of worked. Not what I thought, to be honest, but I’m glad I was wrong on this one.

I think we’ll be back to a normal SX schedule/series in 2022 so that will be cool. I do wonder what the guys at Feld Entertainment will take from this weirdo series and put it into a “normal” series. That to me is pretty interesting but we’ll have to wait and see.

This weekend was the lone 250SX East/West Showdown of the year and it was awesome. I was genuinely excited to see the best versus the best (well, except for the rider who took a dive but more on him later). I know in pre-COVID-19 times we saw more than one of these and I hope like hell we get to see two or three of these in 2022 like before. They’re awesome, they are something to look forward to, and they’re different. Bring Showdowns and Triple Crowns back, please and thank you.

Let’s get into the results, shall we?

250SX Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown Results

1st | #18 Jett Lawrence | Wesley Chapel, FL | Honda CRF250R

I heard THE JETT was under the weather a bit coming into the race and that might explain some of the low energy interviews I saw. But he certainly got better as the main went on, like last week, and he grabbed the win with a late pass on Colt Nichols. Great race and yeah, he’s the title favorite in 2022 no matter what coast he’s on. Also, may I also present to you there’s no one that Feld seems to like more than THE JETT. It’s gonna be a lot of THE JETT for the next few years everyone, buckle up.

2nd | #64 Colt Nichols | Murrieta, CA | Yamaha YZ250F

Colt 45 clinched the title in impressive fashion with leading a bunch of laps and then ending up second. He told us on the PulpMX Show that he thought THE JETT had gone down and when his mechanic put on the board “let 18 by” he thought because he was a lapper. It was a miscommunication because the team wanted him to stay away from pressure and ride this thing home and Colt thought he was a lapper. So he was a bit bummed because he felt he could’ve held the kid off. Anyway, Nichols is a champion and has come a long way from Crossland Honda taking his bikes back, having to go race in Costa Rica for money, and racing AX. Now, he’s one of the best 250 riders in the world. Cool deal!