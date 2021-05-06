Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Australian MX
Canberra
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Exhaust Podcast: Webb's Takeover & the Future for Tomac and Roczen

May 6, 2021 10:00am
Jason Weigandt shares final thoughts on the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign, one that crowned this as Cooper Webb's era, and leads to the question of who will challenge him next: more big attempts from Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, or someone else new coming up the ranks? What about this Tomac-to-Yamaha story? Plus, how will Cooper fare when carrying the mantle? Weege thinks by the end of next season, Webb will be much more popular than he is now.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura,  MXTech Suspension, and JustLive.com.

