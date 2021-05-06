Jason Weigandt shares final thoughts on the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign, one that crowned this as Cooper Webb's era, and leads to the question of who will challenge him next: more big attempts from Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, or someone else new coming up the ranks? What about this Tomac-to-Yamaha story? Plus, how will Cooper fare when carrying the mantle? Weege thinks by the end of next season, Webb will be much more popular than he is now.

