What’s the difference between one title and two? Quite a bit. This sport is often easily defined by eras, and it takes multiple cuts by the next generation to end one and begin another. Cooper Webb is carrying the axe and making his mark. He has two Monster Energy AMA Supercross crowns in the last three seasons, plus a valiant defense attempt in between. Webb has entered his prime, while the miles roll up on the odometer of the previous champs. Simply, he’s now “the guy” in this field.

A first title wouldn’t validate this. We’ve seen it before. Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto won the supercross titles in 2010 and 2011, respectively, but at that time previous-gen stalwarts James Stewart and Chad Reed were still around. Reed and Stew were such giants, so established, so big, that it seemed crazy to think that The Ryans, who weren’t as heralded, as intimidating, or as accomplished, could take them. We had spent nearly ten years watching Chad v. James race for wins. One bad season wasn’t enough to flip that paradigm.

In reality, the flip had already taken place. Not only did The Ryans win in 2010 and 2011 but they kept winning. Especially Villopoto, who took every title he competed for, and then Dungey scooped up the rest. The Ryans combined for nine-straight 450 titles (!), a run only broken by Ken Roczen in 2014, when he upended Dungey for the 450 motocross title. Villopoto was pretty much done by then, but Dungey even struck back to sweep 450 indoors and out in 2015. So that’s 11 of 12 450 titles for The Ryans from 2010-2015. Only about halfway through that run did everyone officially realize what they were seeing. The Ryans rolled in multiple championships. This wasn’t luck or circumstance. This was just the next generation.