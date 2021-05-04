The accolades belong to the champions, Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, and Colt Nichols. They made the biggest strides, with Cooper and Nichols finally nailing down elusive championships, and Webb not only getting his 450SX title back, but doing it in even more impressive fashion than 2019.

But all racers will tell you results are only somewhat in their control. There are many variables in racing and only three riders can end supercross holding #1 plates. All one can really do is just hope to get better each year. Who really stepped up their game and got better for 2021? I rank a few here, in my opinion. Feel free to argue. Improvement can’t be measured only on points, wins or podiums, and the goals are different for every rider. Some riders are merely on the standard growth curve in their career, but others improved at a rate well beyond that. Wins aren’t always possible, but better always is.

12. Malcolm Stewart: He wasn’t as improved as much as it might look, because while Malcolm was rock-solid consistent this year, he was also rock-solid consistent last year. He scored 252 points in 2020 and 248 this year. That’s the kind of stat that would make SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda Team Manager Tony Alessi smile, and also the kind of stat only Tony Alessi would know. There is one thing that makes it seem like Malcolm was better this year: he finally got that elusive 450SX podium. If I don’t put him on this list, it just won’t seem right.

11. Jason Anderson: Anderson had a bit of a late-season surge with blazing fast qualifying times and some heat race wins. It helped re-establish the front-line speed he had a few years ago when he won this championship. It didn’t really equate to much when you check the final main event results or even the points, but there were few nights where people were buzzing “Tonight is Anderson’s night.” He returned to relevancy. That’s a step forward.