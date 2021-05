Three champions were crowned at the 17th and final round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Rice-Eccles Stadium, leaving us with plenty to talk about. As such, we fired some questions off to long-time pro racer Jason Thomas to see what he had to say about the weekend and the season.

How big of a stamp on this championship was winning the finale for Cooper Webb?

It was a serious statement win. There was really no reason to take risk or push the limit as far as championship aspirations go. He could have cruised to a safe, easy finish and wrapped up his second title in three years. Instead, he decided he would show everyone exactly why he is the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Champion. His ability to overcome the mental stress and anxiety is impressive. Most riders would find it very hard to focus on the task at hand with so much at stake. True to form, though, Webb is seemingly impervious to the emotion and external influences that almost every other rider on earth would find distracting. I will not doubt Cooper Webb moving forward.

What did you think of Ken Roczen's early race craft and then his late race fade back?

I really don’t know what to think about Kenny’s late race issues in the final few rounds. He seemed to be suffering from lapses in concentration or physical fatigue or both. I have more questions than answers on this one.