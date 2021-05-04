Give us your biggest surprises from each class in 2021.

In the 250 class, Nate Thrasher came out of nowhere. In the opening rounds, he was lurking just inside the top ten at times but certainly not showing any podium potential. Whatever clicked when we arrived in Georgia was a total surprise for me. To win the LCQ and main event twice within seven days is simply incredible. I was iffy on where this was going to go for Thrasher but I think he solidified Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s decision to hire him away from the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team last year. I could see him being a legitimate threat this summer when things go his way. He might have a tough time dealing with the consistency of the championship favorites but I think you’ll see him have a few strong days that end with champagne, too.

In the 450 class, I think we got what we expected in many cases. I did expect Eli Tomac to be better, though. He seemed to lack that speed edge that he has been able to wield for several years now. I was surprised he wasn’t able to dominate more main events. It felt that he could win if everything went perfectly but if there was any adversity to overcome, he couldn’t find a way past it. This summer will be telling as far as what we may see from here on out. Regardless, his legacy has been cemented, but I thought he would be better this year.

Reflecting on this supercross season, what do you most look forward to for the 2022 season?

I am most looking forward to more normalcy in the series. I am looking forward to full stadiums, masks being optional, fan/rider engagement, dealer open houses, and a return to southern California. Everyone at Feld Entertainment should be applauded for making two seasons happen amidst a pandemic but I would be lying if I didn’t miss the way it used to be. I know it’s only a matter of time but I sincerely hope that time is January 2022, and the place is Angel Stadium.