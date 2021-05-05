Thrasher will not be looking at the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship classification as a mystery as he competed at the aforementioned Thunder Valley and Pala rounds last autumn where he raced in and around the top ten.

“I raced the last two nationals last year just to get a little bit of experience so I kind of know what to expect going into this year and the outdoors so we can go out there and win some races,” he says. “I don’t even think I had a week on the bike as I had changed manufacturers. I didn’t have much time to prepare last year, so this year we’re coming in with a lot more preparation time and we are going to be prepared. We were super-happy with what I did in those two races last year just because of the limited amount of time I had on the new bike and with changing teams and stuff like that, so we thought things went pretty well. It was good to get my feet wet a little bit just because I know what to expect this year because the amateurs and pros are totally different. I just wanted to get a little bit of experience so I know what to expect in this first full outdoor season.”

It can totally be debated that young Nate Thrasher is he breakout sensation of the 2021 lockdown supercross season. Others, such as fellow rookie race winner Seth Hammaker, were good, as well. In what was just his sixth career 250SX start, Thrasher went out and won at Atlanta Motor Speedway as a supercross rookie, the fourth different winner in the West Region in ’21 along with Hammaker, Hunter Lawrence, and Cameron McAdoo.

“We kind of came into this year not really expecting to race supercross,” explained Thrasher. “The original goal for this year was just to race outdoors. I started riding pretty good in supercross while I was training with the guys and we decided to go ahead and get some experience for next year so we can try and go win the championship. We started off a little slow with decent finishes, but not really what we wanted. The speed was there was I was just lacking a little bit with the starts and stuff like that. There are a lot of good guys out there and we are all pretty close, so if you can minimize your mistakes and get better in some areas, I mean you can go from ninth to first like I did.

“After the third Arlington, Texas race we had three weeks off there and we just put in a lot of work in those three weeks in just trying to get better,” continued Thrasher. “I then really came out swinging at Atlanta.”