Fight’s On
Hunter Lawrence sure looked like he was going to be the guy to beat when he was perfect at the season opener, and he still very well could be. But at Hangtown, Jett Lawrence made it clear that just because he’s fresh off a nasty foot/ankle injury, he’s not to be counted out. Now both Lawrences have had perfect days. Who will have the advantage after the checkers fly at Thunder Valley? -Aaron Hansel
Twinning
By now you’ve heard the Coenen twins, Lucas and Sacha, will be racing three rounds of Pro Motocross. Well, the first round of their American foray takes place this weekend at Thunder Valley. They’re both fresh off wins in the MX1 and MX2 classes at the MXGP of Latvia, and each holds the points lead in their respective classes (Lucas MX1, Sacha MX2). They’re worldclass riders, but they’ll also be adapting to a weekend format they aren’t used to on a brand new track, and they’ll also be facing the challenge of elevation. How will they stack up at Thunder Valley? -Hansel
- Motocross, WMX
Thunder ValleySaturday, June 13
Progress
Dylan Ferrandis had a great day at Hangtown, going 4-6 for fourth overall. That’s also a fantastic result for the whole Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing squad as they continue developing a brand-new motorcycle for Pro Motocross. Yes, Ferrandis benefited when Jorge Prado’s bike let go in the first moto, but he also endured a ton of pressure from RJ Hampshire in a wild battle for the ages. How high can Ferrandis get his Ducati in Colorado? -Hansel
Anyone’s Game
Things were wide open in the 250 Class when the series kicked off two weeks ago, and that still seems to be the case. Seth Hammaker and Levi Kitchen have been strong, with each winning an overall so far, but we’ve also seen tremendous performances from other riders, including Julien Beaumer and Cole Davies. And we’re still waiting on the inevitable appearance of Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas up front! What will this class look like after Thunder Valley? -Hansel
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|85
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|78
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|71
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|70
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|69
It’s Time
For Shimoda and Hymas to get up front. Both came into the series as heavy title contenders, and they both still are, but in order to maintain that status they’re going to have to get some stage time up front. Shimoda is fifth in points and has finished sixth and fifth overall at the first two rounds, while Hymas is seventh and has taken eighth and eighth overall. If they don’t start finishing at or near the top, this thing is going to get away from both of them, and quick. -Hansel
The Overall
There’s been plenty of talk about whether or not Davies can compete outdoors as well as he has in supercross, and that’s not because anyone doubts him. There’s simply a lack of data to draw from—before 2026, he’d literally only raced two rounds of AMA Pro Motocross. Well, it’s starting to look like he’s going to be just fine outdoors. He was third overall at Pala and he won the second moto in dominant fashion at Hangtown. Can he score his first overall victory on Saturday? -Hansel
Recommended Reading
LaLa Land
We’re only one round into the Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) powered by Synchrony, but right away you’ve got to think defending champ Lala Turner is the best bet to win this thing. Even after crashing away the lead in the first moto at Hangtown, she still caught and passed Charli Cannon for the win, and she won the second moto too. That said, Cannon crashed away the lead in the second moto but still gave Turner all she could handle all the way to the checkers. How will the battle between these two shape up at Thunder Valley, and will any of the other competitors get in the mix? -Hansel
New Contender
The Coenen’s aren’t the only MXGP riders to be lining up at Thunder Valley, two-time World Champion, Lotte Van Drunen is going to make her U.S. WMX debut this weekend. After a terrible start to her 2026 MXGP campaign with multiple crashes, Lotte wants to redeem her season, while also checking out the competition stateside. It will literally be the World champ versus the US champ versus the Australian champ. Who will come out on top at Thunder Valley? -Sarah Whitmore
Mile High
We cannot talk about Thunder Valley without talking elevation. Bikes will be down on power, riders who normally last the whole moto will get tired, meaning this track can produce outliers in the results. Not always but it can. To help with bike set up, there will actually be two open practice sessions on Friday this year, giving the riders and teams extra time to prepare. -Whitmore
Rounding Out The Podium
With the Lawrence brothers back to asserting themselves as the two best riders in the 450 class, the rest of the class is left shuffling for position. Jorge Prado looked great at Pala but had terrible luck at Hangtown. Haiden Deegan looked much improved to nab his first 450 podium at Hangtown, but Chase Sexton was catching him at the end of moto two. Sextons’ teammate Garrett Marchbanks has also been riding strong to start the season. Will someone be able to step up and challenge the Lawrence’s? -Whitmore