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How to Watch: Thunder Valley National TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Thunder Valley National TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

June 12, 2026, 10:00am
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend in Lakewood, Colorado. This will also be the second round of the six-round Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.

What you need to know the most for the Thunder Valley National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific on Peacock. Note: The 450 Class races first this weekend!

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

NBC will have a two-hour live window, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific. That live NBC broadcast will show the first 250 Class moto and the second 450 Class moto.

Remember, the WMX schedule this year will have the first motos race Friday and the second motos race Saturday. You can watch the second WMX moto live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video Pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off this weekend, as is the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Thunder Valley Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

  • Motocross, WMX

    Thunder Valley

     Saturday, June 13
    Thunder Valley Motocross Park
    Lakewood, CO United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (MDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:20am8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:35am8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
    8:50am9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:10am9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:30am9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
    9:50am10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B - 15 minutes Peacock
    10:10am10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A - 15 minutes Peacock
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A - 15 minutes
    10:50am11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B - 15 minutes
    11:05am11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
    11:35am11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 450 Consolation Race
    11:50am12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 250 Consolation Race
    12:05pm12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Warm up - Practice
    12:15pm1:00pm 12:15pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES
    12:20pm1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
    1:00pm1:10pm 1:00pm – 1:10pm 450 Class Sight Lap Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:15pm1:50pm 1:15pm – 1:50pm 450 Class Moto #1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:50pm2:00pm 1:50pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews NBC
    2:00pm2:10pm 2:00pm – 2:10pm 250 Class Sight Lap NBC
    2:15pm2:50pm 2:15pm – 2:50pm 250 Class Moto #1 LIVE NBC NBC
    2:50pm3:00pm 2:50pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews (NO HALFTIME)
    3:00pm3:08pm 3:00pm – 3:08pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    3:15pm3:50pm 3:15pm – 3:50pm 450 Class Moto #2 LIVE NBC
    3:50pm4:00pm 3:50pm – 4:00pm 450 Winners Circle
    4:00pm4:08pm 4:00pm – 4:08pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    4:15pm4:50pm 4:15pm – 4:50pm 250 Class Moto #2
    4:50pm5:00pm 4:50pm – 5:00pm 250 Winners Circle
    5:00pm5:05pm 5:00pm – 5:05pm WMX Sight Lap
    5:05pm5:25pm 5:05pm – 5:25pm WMX Moto #2
    5:25pm5:35pm 5:25pm – 5:35pm WMX Winners Circle
Thunder Valley Motocross Schedule WMX Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: Times local to Lakewood, Colorado (Mountain time).

Thunder Valley National race day schedule
Thunder Valley National race day schedule SMX
WMX Thunder Valley National weekend schedule
WMX Thunder Valley National weekend schedule MX Sports Pro Racing

Other Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!

Click through the full program below!

General Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Pro Motocross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Thunder Valley National

Thunder Valley National Race Center

Thunder Valley National Injury Report

Thunder Valley National Entry Lists

WMX

Thunder Valley - WMX Provisional Entry List

June 13, 2026
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Revised: June 11 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner New Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R Works Edition
10 Taylah Mccutcheon Taylah Mccutcheon Australia Australia Kawasaki KX250
13 Ariana Scovel Tavares Ariana Scovel Tavares New Apache Junction, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
15 Ashley Anderson Ashley Anderson Littleton, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250 Provisional Entry List

June 13, 2026
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Revised: June 9 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
10 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
13 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher
Nate Thrasher 		Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450 Provisional Entry List

June 13, 2026
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Revised: June 9 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
18 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Entry List

Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show Sun May 24 2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show Fri May 22 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show

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Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Morrison, Colorado
Address: 701 S Rooney Rd, Morrison, CO 80465

Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific 

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Thunder Valley National.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Check out the track layout for round three.

2026 Thunder Valley National Fan Map
2026 Thunder Valley National Fan Map MX Sports Pro Racing

2026 Championship Standings

WMX

WMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 50
2Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 42
3Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen Riverside, CA United States 42
4Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 35
5Taylah Mccutcheon Taylah Mccutcheon Australia Australia 35
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 85
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 78
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 71
4Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 70
5Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 69
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 85
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 78
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 71
4Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 70
5Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 69
Full Standings
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