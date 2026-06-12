The third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend in Lakewood, Colorado. This will also be the second round of the six-round Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.

What you need to know the most for the Thunder Valley National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific on Peacock. Note: The 450 Class races first this weekend!

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

NBC will have a two-hour live window, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific. That live NBC broadcast will show the first 250 Class moto and the second 450 Class moto.

Remember, the WMX schedule this year will have the first motos race Friday and the second motos race Saturday. You can watch the second WMX moto live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video Pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off this weekend, as is the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).

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