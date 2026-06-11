Daxton Bennick Out for Thunder Valley National: “Need to focus on getting healthy right now”
Add Daxton Bennick’s name to the injury report for Saturday’s Thunder Valley National.
The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider announced on Instagram this afternoon that he will miss round three of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship because of being banged up.
Bennick finished 7-38 (14th overall) at the Fox Raceway National opener with a big crash in the second moto, then he finished 13-35 (16th overall) at the Hangtown Motocross Classic and did not finish the second moto after going down in the massive pileup off the moto two start. He sits 14th in the standings after two rounds.
“Hate to be making this post but me and the team have decided I will not be racing this weekend. I’ve had a few crashes and need to focus on getting healthy right now for I can be back at my full potential. We will keep you guys updated👊🏻 @rockstarenergy @husqvarnafactoryracing”