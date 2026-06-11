Justin Cooper is officially OUT for this weekend's Thunder Valley National as a concussion will sideline him—and a streak will end.

This weekend marks the first Pro Motocross race that Justin Cooper has missed in 3,241 days (8 years, 10 months, 15 days). The last time he was absent from a Pro Motocross round was the 2017 Washougal National on July 29, 2017 — before he had even turned pro.

The New York native has not missed a single Pro Motocross race since he turned pro in 2017! Cooper first lined up at the '17 Unadilla National and has raced 95 straight Pro Motocross events since then. In that stretch, he crashed big at the 2023 High Point National and was taken to the hospital to get evaluated. He still was there competing, until his crash, as he qualified sixth overall but did not start the motos.

But after Cooper's big crash at the Hangtown Motocross Classic last weekend, he will now officially miss his first race after 95 straight Pro Motocross starts.

Cooper has raced with Yamaha since he turned pro and he will return to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for another one-year deal for the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship.

Check out Justin Cooper's Instagram post, as well as all of his Pro Motocross starts to date.