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3,241 days (or 8 years, 10 months, 15 days) Between Pro Motocross Races Without Justin Cooper Competing

June 11, 2026, 3:45pm
3,241 days (or 8 years, 10 months, 15 days) Between Pro Motocross Races Without Justin Cooper Competing
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Justin Cooper is officially OUT for this weekend's Thunder Valley National as a concussion will sideline him—and a streak will end. 

This weekend marks the first Pro Motocross race that Justin Cooper has missed in 3,241 days (8 years, 10 months, 15 days). The last time he was absent from a Pro Motocross round was the 2017 Washougal National on July 29, 2017 — before he had even turned pro.

The New York native has not missed a single Pro Motocross race since he turned pro in 2017! Cooper first lined up at the '17 Unadilla National and has raced 95 straight Pro Motocross events since then. In that stretch, he crashed big at the 2023 High Point National and was taken to the hospital to get evaluated. He still was there competing, until his crash, as he qualified sixth overall but did not start the motos. 

But after Cooper's big crash at the Hangtown Motocross Classic last weekend, he will now officially miss his first race after 95 straight Pro Motocross starts.

Cooper has raced with Yamaha since he turned pro and he will return to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for another one-year deal for the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship.

Check out Justin Cooper's Instagram post, as well as all of his Pro Motocross starts to date. 

Justin Cooper's Career Pro Motocross Results

Justin Cooper

Justin Cooper

Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
13
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450June 6, 2026 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 30, 2026 Yamaha YZ450F
3
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 23, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 16, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Motocross 
Ironman 		450August 9, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
6
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 19, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
10
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 12, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
3
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 5, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 28, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 14, 2025 Yamaha
4
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 7, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
3
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		450May 31, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 24, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
Ironman 		450August 24, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
10
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 17, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
6
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 10, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 20, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
3
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 13, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 6, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 29, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
5
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 15, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
3
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 8, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		450June 1, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
6
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 25, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 26, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 19, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 12, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 22, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 15, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 8, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 1, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 10, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250June 3, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 27, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 2 		250September 3, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
6
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 27, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 20, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 13, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 23, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 16, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 9, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 2, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 18, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 11, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250June 4, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 1 		250May 28, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250September 11, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 2 		250September 4, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 28, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 21, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 14, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 24, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 17, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 10, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 3, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 19, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 5, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 1 		250May 29, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250October 10, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250October 3, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
WW Ranch 		250September 26, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250September 19, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
RedBud National II 		250September 7, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
RedBud National I 		250September 4, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 29, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
Loretta Lynn's II 		250August 22, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Motocross 
Loretta Lynn's 		250August 15, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 24, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 17, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 10, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 27, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 20, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 6, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Southwick 		250June 29, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Florida 		250June 22, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 15, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 1, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Pala 		250May 25, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250May 18, 2019 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 25, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 18, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 11, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 28, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 21, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 7, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
15
Motocross 
Southwick 		250June 30, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Motocross 
Tennessee 		250June 23, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 16, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 2, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
6
Motocross 
Glen Helen 		250May 26, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250May 19, 2018 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 26, 2017 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 19, 2017 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 12, 2017 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
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