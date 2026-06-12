Finally, one point from last weekend at Hangtown no one is making. Cole Davies won the second moto, and he won it with ease. It went unnoticed because a bad first moto left him off the overall podium, but Davies' showing he can win motos outdoors (straight up) already says a lot about what he can do this summer. I know the headlines are going with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders of Hammaker and Kitchen who are winning, but I think there's a chance Davies rises to the top just like he did in supercross. If he wins this weekend, look out.

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

This week will be a fun one as the Coenen twins join the Pro Motocross ranks. They are leading their respective championships, making this a unique scenario—so unique, in fact, that I don't think we will ever see this dynamic again. The points leaders of MX2 and MXGP, both coming over on the same weekend in the midst of their championship? Nah, I will bet against that happening again in my lifetime (outside of this year at Southwick, etc.). It's amazing that this actually happened, and without the Coenens themselves forcing it, there's no way it would have. They have leverage and are wielding it to get the things they want. That's the way of the world in all aspects. Leverage is often binary; you have it or you don't. You are dictating plans or being dictated to. Most of us know the latter all too well, but for a few brief moments, some will enjoy the former.

As for how they do on Saturday, there's a lot to unpack. They face many variables they haven't encountered before or usually don't. It's a new track in a new series, on a different chassis with different fuel. It's at elevation, which will change their gearing ratios and starting procedure. They'll be battling remnants of jet lag, trying to perform at their best when their bodies are thinking about sleep. They're going to have a million eyeballs on them in the biggest spotlight they have faced thus far. None of these things are assured to preclude success; they just make the job a bit harder. Everyone else is in rhythm on a track they have ridden before—just another weekend. The Coenens will be hit by a barrage of change, and how they adapt is the million-dollar question. They are capable as far as skill goes. They are both podium-caliber riders in their respective classes, and I firmly believe that. What the results are can be a different answer entirely, though.

The starts will be a pivotal aspect of this story. If they find themselves buried in the pack due to different grate materials, different gearing, nervousness, different 30-second board procedures, or otherwise, it will be a long day. If they nail their typical starts, though, the sky is the limit. I have a very hard time thinking Lucas will be able to best the Lawrences because that's strength against strength, and the Lawrences aren't fighting any of the aforementioned challenges. I do think a podium is doable, though, if all things go well. Beating Deegan will not be easy, but if he starts ahead of him and is unfazed by the elevation or conditions, it's possible. Deegs will be dead set on this not happening, though, making the job doubly hard. As for Sacha, I think he's capable of a podium or better. His starts are lights-out good, and he will send it to a level most won't dare. That also leads to crashes, which could very likely be the reason he doesn't podium. He takes chances that are often ill-advised, but it's also an unlock to blinding speed. When he gets it right, it's lightning in a bottle.

In the end, both brothers will be looking to be electric on Saturday. They're negotiating deals and paving a long-term path in America. A breakout weekend could push their contracts to the stratosphere. Either way, we should all prepare to be very familiar with the Belgian twins. They are the real deal when it comes to motocross.

Coenen Week Just Got Wild (Mitch Kendra)

There were already a lot of eyes on the Coenen twins—Sacha and Lucas—heading into the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). Sacha, while prone to crashing, was fast and ultra-consistent with his starts. Lucas proved last year, moving to the premier class, that he was ready for the challenge as he significantly reduced his crashing. Now in 2026, they have both gone to another level.

Almost at the halfway mark of the 19-round championship, both are not only leading their respective championships, but they just made history while doing so.

Over the weekend, Sacha and Lucas became the first set of brothers to hold the points lead in their respective classes simultaneously. The duo then swept all six races in Latvia, each winning their qualifying race and both motos!

Next up is the Thunder Valley National. There is no doubt these two will have an all-new experience in Colorado this weekend, but I think it will be a good gauge for when they return for the Southwick National next month (fingers crossed all things go well and it still happens as planned). Thunder Valley will be a learning curve, but the sands of Southwick might really be where they make their big splash.

Read the full recap from Latvia if you missed it.