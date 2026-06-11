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Updates on Cooper, Schock, Thrasher for Thunder Valley

Updates on Cooper, Schock, Thrasher for Thunder Valley

June 11, 2026, 1:30pm
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The third round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Thunder Valley, just outside Denver, Colorado. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Cooper had a big crash at Hangtown when a rider crashed in front of him, leaving him nowhere to go. He sustained a concussion and is out for Thunder Valley.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver. He may return for the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Stewart is out after twisting his knee in the second moto at Fox Raceway. The plan is for him to return at RedBud.

Eli Tomac – Neck | Out

Tomac strained his neck in a collision with Garrett Marchbanks at the season opener. A return date is yet to be announced.

250 Class

Drew Adams – Thumb, Arm | In

Adams will make his 2026 Pro Motocross debut this weekend after he suffered a wrist and thumb injury to his left hand at Cleveland Supercross.

Max Anstie – Banged Up |Out

Anstie had a huge crash in qualifying at Pala. He’ll be back at some point, but it won’t be at Thunder Valley.

Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out

Brown is hoping to return at RedBud after breaking his collarbone and dislocating his wrist in Birmingham.

Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out

McAdoo is recovering from a fracture in his hand sustained in Salt Lake City. He’s out for Thunder Valley.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock hurt his wrist, specifically his lunate bone, while practicing during the week before Hangtown. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll is out for the time being with an injury to his right Achilles tendon sustained in Birmingham.

Nate Thrasher – Beat Up | Out

Thrasher was involved in a huge first-turn pileup in the second 250 moto at Hangtown. He’s extremely beat up and will miss Thunder Valley.

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