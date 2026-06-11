The third round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Thunder Valley, just outside Denver, Colorado. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450 Class
Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out
Cooper had a big crash at Hangtown when a rider crashed in front of him, leaving him nowhere to go. He sustained a concussion and is out for Thunder Valley.
Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out
Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver. He may return for the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Stewart is out after twisting his knee in the second moto at Fox Raceway. The plan is for him to return at RedBud.
Eli Tomac – Neck | Out
Tomac strained his neck in a collision with Garrett Marchbanks at the season opener. A return date is yet to be announced.
250 Class
Drew Adams – Thumb, Arm | In
Adams will make his 2026 Pro Motocross debut this weekend after he suffered a wrist and thumb injury to his left hand at Cleveland Supercross.
Max Anstie – Banged Up |Out
Anstie had a huge crash in qualifying at Pala. He’ll be back at some point, but it won’t be at Thunder Valley.
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out
Brown is hoping to return at RedBud after breaking his collarbone and dislocating his wrist in Birmingham.
Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out
McAdoo is recovering from a fracture in his hand sustained in Salt Lake City. He’s out for Thunder Valley.
Coty Schock – Wrist | Out
Schock hurt his wrist, specifically his lunate bone, while practicing during the week before Hangtown. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll is out for the time being with an injury to his right Achilles tendon sustained in Birmingham.
Nate Thrasher – Beat Up | Out
Thrasher was involved in a huge first-turn pileup in the second 250 moto at Hangtown. He’s extremely beat up and will miss Thunder Valley.