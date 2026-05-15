There is lots of silly season buzz around your three-time 450SX champion Cooper Webb for 2027 and beyond. His deal is up with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, and despite him telling us on the PulpMX Show that it looked really good for him to return there next year, it seems that it doesn't. The people I talk to stress that nothing is done as of now, and there are two tracks that Coop's going down for next year.

One is a return to Star Yamaha for 450SX-only and the SMX Playoffs, and he's expressed an interest in doing the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) as well. The other is a Team Tedder ride with KTM factory equipment for 450SX-only, and then a WSX ride with the Rick Ware guys. With the 2026 WSX schedule set to start this August, I don't know how Webb would be able to do that round no matter what path he chooses for next year. Still, there are lots of ins and outs to work toward, and as I said, nothing is done yet. But no matter what he chooses, if your schedule as a fan includes going to Pro Motocross only, I think this is your last chance to see Webb race outdoors, so get your autographs/photos this summer!

Stacked for Fox Raceway (DC)

We've been looking forward to the opening round of Pro Motocross ever since Haiden Deegan announced that he would be moving up at the end of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Of course, Haiden dominated the 250SX West Division for the second year in a row and has won the 250 Pro Motocross title the last two years. He now moves up to the premier class after one of the best runs ever through his first three seasons, right up there with James Stewart, Ricky Carmichael, and Ryan Villopoto. His new competition includes Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jorge Prado, and more.

Related: How Many 250F Wins Did Haiden Deegan Earn in His Career?

But what about the 250 class? With #38 out of the mix, the door is wide open for someone to become the new boss. And there are lots of candidates. Credit for the list here goes to Michael Lindsey of Vital MX. He posted, "Barring some injuries in the next two weeks or so, here's what the lineup for Fox Raceway is looking like in the 250 class. Scoring points will be a mission for many."

Factory 250 Teams:

Factory-supported teams:

21. Coty Schock - ClubMX

22. Maximus Vohland - ClubMX

23. Carson Mumford - AEO KTM

24. Avery Long - AEO KTM

25. Gavin Towers - Phoenix Honda

26. Aden Keefer - Phoenix Honda

27. Parker Ross - BarX

28. Lux Turner - BarX

29. Dilan Schwartz - BarX

30. Cole Timboe - BarX

31. Leo Tucker - BarX

Other support level teams:

32. Derek Kelley - MX6

33. Henry Miller - MX6

34. Marshal Weltin - MX6

35. CJ Bernard - Gizmo / Rock River

36. Ayden Shive - Gizmo / Rock River

That is one stacked field! Here is Michael's thread on the field.

2026 Racer X National Stickers (DC)

Since all the way back in 1999, Racer X has made a series of free collectible decals for each round of Pro Motocross. The theme is usually something to do with traveling the whole circuit, like road signs, license plates, postage stamps, etc. (We would do them for Monster Energy AMA Supercross too, but most stadiums do not allow anyone to give out stickers because they often end up stuck to walls and seats!) After so many years, we were starting to run out of ideas before stumbling onto something we had never done before: motocross postcards! We gave the job of designing them to our newest member of the art department, Vance Coombs, and he did a fine job with the assignment. (Well done, son!) Here are the 11 different stickers for Pro Motocross. Look for your free one around the vending area at each round and at the Racer X trailer for the East Coast rounds.