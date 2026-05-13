How Many 250F Wins Did Haiden Deegan Earn in His Career?

With the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season now complete and in the rear-view mirror, so is Haiden Deegan’s 250cc racing career. The second-generation rider is now set to make his 450 Class debut at the Fox Raceway National AMA Pro Motocross Championship season opener, then race the 450SMX Class of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship as well. So, how do Deegan's 250cc stats tally up?

Between AMA Supercross and Motocross, plus the SMX Playoffs, Deegan earned 32 total wins in 76 total starts. The breakdown is as follows: 14 in both SX and MX, then four overall wins in the SMX Playoffs. In total, Deegan tallied six titles (two each in SX, MX, and the SMX Playoffs).

When you compare Deegan to some of the sport’s all-time greats, his numbers hold up well. Ryan Villopoto, one of the best 250 four-stroke racers of all-time, landed 30 total SX and MX wins in 65 starts, obviously without the SMX Playoffs format. Villopoto landed four total 250 titles in the traditional 250SX and 250MX classes, three-straight in Pro Motocross and one in 250 Supercross. Deegan also has four titles in those disciplines, two in Monster Energy Supercross, two in 250 Pro Motocross.

And one more thing that is impressive to note in Deegan’s 250 career: he was always at the races! He had a pre-season wrist injury ahead of the 2024 250SX East Division opener but still made it to round one. Other than his broken collarbone and DNF in the SMX Finale last year while battling Jo Shimoda for the title, we can only think of one other race where he crashed out: his rookie debut at the 2022 Ironman National, when he crashed in the first moto doing a big jump. Note: At that 250SX East opener when he showed up with the wrist injury, Deegan landed 16th at the 2024 Detroit SX, but he actually finished the race (albeit two laps down) with badly bent handlebars after that infamous first-turn pileup off the start of the race.

Haiden Deegan's 250SX Wins