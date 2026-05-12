The SMX world is still buzzing over Ken Roczen’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. We’ve called it the greatest story in supercross history, and we’re not even sure what else could even compete in that category. For the last 72 hours, people have been weighing in on all the against-the-odds and full-circle angles to this title. For The List, we’ll try to find them all. Anything we missed?
Oldest Champion Ever: Age expectations have moved back rapidly in this sport, but Roczen has now become the first 30-something AMA Supercross Champion. He’s actually 32, whereas Cooper Webb (2025) and Eli Tomac (2022) were 29 during their latest titles. They were the oldest until now.
Youngest Champion Ever: Ken Roczen is the oldest AMA Supercross Champion ever, but he's also the youngest Grand Prix winner ever. He won the MX2 Grand Prix of Germany on June 22, 2009, at the age of 15 years, 57 days old. Roczen is also the youngest FIM Motocross World Champion ever at 17 years, 128 days old when won the 2011 MX2 World Championship.
His First Pro GP Took Place Exactly 17 Years Before this SX Title: This is just bizarre. Roczen’s Grand Prix debut, at age 15, took place at the Grand Prix of Portugal, which took place on May 9-10th of 2009. He won this 450SX Championship on May 9th, 2016. Yes, May 9th was a Saturday in both 2009 and 2026!
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Longest Run Before a Supercross Championship: Roczen moved to the 450 class full-time in 2014, which marks his 2026 campaign as his 13th season. Year three is often when riders really figure out 450SX. Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart and Ryan Villopoto won their first titles in year three, as did Webb and Chase Sexton, as examples. Ken is ten years past that!
Won the First Race of His Rookie Year: Now we’re going beyond numbers. Roczen’s rise and fall and rise make this so compelling. While it took 13 years to get the title, he started his very first season in the class by winning the opener! Ken won Anaheim 1, the first round of his rookie 450SX campaign, on January 4, 2014. He won the title on May 9, 2026. That's 4,508 days (12 years, 4 months, 5 days) between.
Led The Points in More Seasons Than Anyone: This 2026 campaign marked the ninth season where Roczen held the 450SX points. That’s the most ever. He couldn’t convert the other eight into titles. This year, he didn’t get the points lead until round 15. But he never gave it back.
his Most Wins and Podiums in a 450SX season was this year: Roczen's 12 total podiums and five wins were the most he has ever landed in a single 450SX season. Again, at 32 years old!
He did it on a Suzuki: Look, let’s just be honest and say that Suzuki’s racing fortunes have fallen from grace. Plus, the brand has not, um, updated its bikes much for a long time. While juggernaut organizations run by the likes of De Coster and Harrison, Carmichael and Hart and Joe Gibbs Racing have come and gone, it’s the Pipes family that brought the bike back to prominence. They’ll do whatever it takes. As a small example, when Ken considered signing with the team, his personal Red Bull deal meant he couldn’t run any other drink logos on his bike. That’s a problem since the team’s title sponsor is Twisted Tea. So, team owner Dustin Pipes found support from Progressive Insurance and put a second truck on the road with those logos. Then began the long road back. It's also the first Suzuki 450SX title since Ryan Dungey's 2010 rookie year! (By the way, that was 16 years ago now).
He Was The Last Winner on a Suzuki: In 2023, Roczen got his first victory after returning to an RM-Z. He thus became the first rider to win a supercross on a Suzuki since…himself! Ken won races in 2016 for the RCH Suzuki team. Then came a long drought. He’s still the only Suzuki winner since then.
He Did It on a Private Team: Don’t cry for team owner Pipes, as he continually says they have a great relationship with Suzuki and plenty of resources. Still, this team is not designated as a true factory team owned by a manufacturer. This is a family-owned team. Many have tried, few have succeeded to this level.
His Team Manager Returned From Cancer: Larry Brooks, a legend of the sport and the HEP Suzuki Team Manager, had to miss the races this year while fighting colon cancer. He returned for the last race of the year, where Kenny pulled off the clutch championship victory. This is move-script stuff.
Brooks’ first SX title since 2009: Brooks is known as a man who managed legends to championships, like Jeremy McGrath, Chad Reed, and James Stewart. It hasn’t been as easy as that sounds. After managing the 2009 AMA Supercross Championship with Stewart, he was dismissed from his old team (L&M Racing, where the L stood for Larry) in 2010. Larry went through career purgatory at one point, completely out of the paddock and off the road, before resurfacing. He had success with the Bar-X team of young Suzuki 250 riders before Pipes hired him. He’s helped build the program all the way to the top.
The Team Raffled off a Race Bike to St. Jude: The HEP Team has raffled off a real race bike to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital the last few years, including now. We’re not talking about a Suzuki with some Ken Roczen graphics, we’re talking about one of Ken’s actual race bikes, with only the factory transmission and a few special pieces removed. This program has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for children with cancer.
It Was Darned Close: Winner-takes-all supercross battles don’t happen very often. Chad Reed and Ricky Carmichael were tied going into the 2006 finale. Jeff Stanton overcame a five-point deficit during the final race in 1992. We talk about those seasons because they’re the only two that felt this close over the last 34 years. This was an all-time pressure moment in this sport, and Kenny came through.
He’s the Second European to Win the Title: Supercross lore says Frenchman Jean-Michel Bayle won the 1991 AMA Supercross Championship and paved the way for other non-American champions. But actually, the post-JMB non-U.S. champs are Chad Reed and Jett Lawrence, of Australia. While many from Europe have won races, the German-born Roczen is the first European since JMB to get this done.
He Battled Back from 31 Points Down: This isn’t quite the biggest deficit overcome in supercross history, but it’s close, and Ken did all of it over the final seven races. Ken won one race each year in 2023, 2024, and 2025. He closed this season with four wins in the final seven races.
He’s Ken Freaking Roczen: The previous 1,000 words of this story were just details. Numbers. Facts trying to quantify what this means. But it's Ken himself that makes it so special. This is a rider with the “it” factor from an early age, someone with the spotlight on him since his earliest days. He’s one of the biggest and most recognizable stars, so the industry and fans have watched his ride the whole way, through the ups and the downs, but especially the downs. Roczen’s arm injuries at the peak of his powers created a narrative that everyone knew and also seemed permanent—one of the greatest ‘what if’ stories in the sport’s history. No he has shifted it, completely. Ken Roczen is no longer a what if, no longer the winningest rider to not be AMA Supercross Champion. He’s the overdog who created one of the greatest underdog stories ever. It took all this success, heartbreak and a long, painful comeback to mold this tale, and everyone watched as it happened. Some stories can be defined by stats and numbers. Ken Roczen’s story is much more powerful than that.