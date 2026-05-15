Brown continues to attend to his injuries while looking to return to racing action a handful of rounds into the approaching AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

“Like I said, I injured my ligament in my wrist,” explained Brown. “They put pins in my wrist for the first six weeks and I got those out last week. Now that I’ve got those out, I can start moving it a little bit. For so long, it had just been blocked and my range of motion is non-existent. Right now we’re just getting the range of motion back and the strength back. I’ve been able to do a lot of off-the-bike training. I’ve been doing a lot of running and cycling, so I’m staying fit on that side of things. I’ll be ready to get back on a bike and start preparing for outdoors.

“Every time you’re injured as a rider, I feel like the world kind of just forgets about you, you know?” continued Brown. “Yeah, it sucks. I mean I’ve been able to find positives. I’ve taken some time for myself and just spend time with friends and family. That’s been nice to reconnect with them. But yeah, I mean I definitely miss it. I’ve been watching the races on the couch every weekend and it sucks. In the East Coast there has been a bunch of injuries and the class is pretty thinned out. Watching it all is frustrating because I feel like there was a lot of opportunity for me to go out and do well and get some more wins and podiums and fight for that title. That was my goal this year – to go at it with Cole Davies. Yeah, I mean it is what it is. I’ve been doing what I can to learn from it and grow for next year and just come back even better.

“Honestly, I just need to stay healthy the rest of the year and get some good motos under my belt. I want to get a full off-season for next year. I want to come into next year swinging. I think that’s the main goal. I’m in a lot better spot this year than I was last year. Yeah, I’m stoked about that. Like I said, I found positives in it, but it does suck being hurt, you know? I hate watching the races from the couch.”