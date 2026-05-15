2. Hunter’s Heartbreak

On the other end of Ken Roczen’s glory is the agony of defeat for Hunter Lawrence. Lawrence had the upper hand on Roczen throughout the day and in the heat race. He carried that momentum into the main event grabbing the holeshot, but Roczen’s move in the second turn changed the complexity of the race.

Hunter seemed content sitting in second for the early parts of the race, but once Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado began to close on the two championship combatants he was forced to make a push towards Kenny for the lead. That led to one off track excursion, and then moments later, the crash that ultimately put an end to Lawrence’s title run.

Despite the heart-breaking loss Hunter should be commended for the class he displayed after the race. He congratulated Kenny after the race and even stayed down by the podium throughout the championship celebration. As painful as it must be, Lawrence made a massive leap this year. Going from having a just a couple podiums, to a five-win season and nearly winning the title, Hunter has asserted himself as a title contender for years to come.

3. Salt Lake Sexton

There was a lot of hype coming into the series finale in Salt Lake this season, none of which included the fact that Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Chase Sexton was on a three-race SLC win streak.

Sexton extended that streak to four in a surprise win, capping off a disappointing supercross campaign with just his second victory. Chase was many people’s title favorite coming into Anaheim and it is still difficult to comprehend how badly it has gone.

Despite the win and overall better day, Sexton admitted to feeling uncomfortable on the bike explaining, “Today I just said, ‘Don’t touch the bike. If it is not perfect, we’ll make clicker adjustments for the whoops, but no shock off or fork off, nothing. I am just going to ride it,’ and it seemed to work out pretty well.”

It is difficult to predict what we will get from Chase Sexton during the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but it does feel like Dan Fahie and the Kawi guys are under extreme scrutiny to find Chase some more comfort and keep this relationship going beyond 2026.