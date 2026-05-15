On a recent trip to North Carolina, Keefer stopped by the Phoenix Honda race shop to see how this professional SX/MX, off-road and quad team handles a very full plate. Take a tour of the engine/dyno room, suspension area, mechanics bays and even the Phoenix Honda museum and get to learn how this Honda supported team got started. Get the full tour from team manager Gary Schlentz and owner David Eller.

Film/edit: Rob Filebark

