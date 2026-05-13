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Cade Clason Wins Over $23,000 from PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge Race—Full Payouts of the $87,000 Purse

May 13, 2026, 3:10pm
Cade Clason Wins Over $23,000 from PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge Race—Full Payouts of the $87,000 Purse
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Somehow, Steve Matthes pulled it off once again. You might think Ken Roczen winning the 450SX title was the biggest storyline of the weekend from the Salt Lake City Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale (and you are right), but there is a close second, with Matthes hosting another great event to raise a ton of money for a bunch of privateer racers.

With much support from the industry and fans alike, the 2026 PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge took place on Friday following the conclusion of press day activities as 22 riders battled for the big payout of the purposefully-chaotic race. But in the end, it was Cade Clason who took the overall win and the biggest payday. 

Clason had just announced on Thursday he would be racing for the final time at the SX finale, after calling it a career on his dream of chasing professional racing. Then, Clason charged through the field in moto two to take the overall win, and over $23,000 that came with it! Clason was emotional after the race, rightfully so. Props to him on the win, and making it through Saturday's final main event safely as well. Kevin Moranz (second overall) and Fredrik Noren (third overall) also had hefty paydays of their own, as all 22 participants received some kind of payout. In total, $87,000 was raised for the privateers. How freakin' cool is that?!

  • Cade Clason
    Cade Clason Align Media
  • Cade Clason making another pass...
    Cade Clason making another pass... Align Media
  • The 2026 PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge overall podium.
    The 2026 PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge overall podium. Align Media
  • The 2026 PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge overall podium.
    The 2026 PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge overall podium. Align Media
  • Steve Matthes and Cade Clason
    Steve Matthes and Cade Clason Align Media
  • Align Media
Align Media

Props to Matthes, Feld Motor Sports, Yamaha, Dirt Wurx, and the AMA officials for making this event happen, as well as Kellen Brauer, Devin Simonson, Adam Enticknap, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and the vurbmoto guys for broadcasting the event for those at home watching.

View the full payouts per rider below.

PulpMX

Below are the prop donations from the industry, including Yamaha giving $1,000 to  St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the name of the top Yamaha rider.

PulpMX

You can watch a replay of the livestream below if you missed it.

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