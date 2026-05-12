Landen Gordon on SX Finale: “Learning and building, and it’s getting me ready for next year”

Landen Gordon had an impressive showing this Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The California native charged forwards in three of his four SMX Next – Supercross main events, landing on the podium at all three rounds before a DNF after a first-turn crash in the Birmingham SX qualifying round. Then, he made the jump to the pro ranks for the Nashville SX. Despite a front wheel issue that put him three laps down early, he finished the race, scoring 22nd. Then the next weekend, he finished second overall at the Cleveland Supercross in a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing podium sweep. He scored 21st the following weekend in the Philadelphia SX mudder, getting lapped early after a tip over. But at the season finale—his second 250SX East/West Showdown of his four pro races—he had a really strong day. The #180 landed third in his heat race then finished ninth in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown main event.

Gordon’s 36 pro points on the season landed him 19th in the 250SX East Division Championship. The results were up and down, but he gained valuable experience for next year, when he expects to run a full 250SX supercross season.

After the finale, our Aaron Hansel caught up to Gordon to hear about his race, the crowd, and racing against his brother Reven again now that they are both in the pro ranks.

Racer X: How many of these races have you done now this year? I lost track!

Landen Gordon: This is my fourth one. Overall, it was a good day, P9 on the night. I was a little bruised up this morning from a press day crash on Friday, but I had to tough it out. That’s what you have to do sometimes. It’s part of it, and it’s good learning for next year. Overall, it was a good night, P3 in the heat race. That was pretty much an East Coast main event with all those guys, so that was sick.

Yeah, you were hanging in there in that heat!

Yeah, it was rad. I had a good gate pick and a good start, I think I was around P5, but I struggled finding a few lines in the beginning. Overall, I found a decent flow. I did get tired though, I think the body started to catch up to me. I was a bit sore. But P9 on the night, overall, it’s pretty good. A top ten is awesome.