The winner-take-all scenario is a dream scenario in sports, except it’s a nightmare for whoever doesn’t win. Winner-takes-all also guarantees someone doesn’t win and doesn’t take the trophy. It’s rare in this sport. Titles usually aren’t this close, but the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale meant one of the very likeable combatants, Ken Roczen or Hunter Lawrence, was going to lose. And since it was close, it was guaranteed to be a heartbreaker for whoever did.
Here’s something shocking. Last year’s championship actually ended up closer, mathematically, than this year. Yup! Cooper Webb beat Chase Sexton by two points. This year Roczen bested Lawrence by three. Look it up, kids. Last year didn’t feel like this, though, because Webb had a gap on Sexton coming into the finale. It didn’t have the winner-take-all scenario, so that took the edge off for Sexton. Coming into the weekend, he knew that his fate was largely sealed. Was Sexton bummed to win the race and lose the title? Of course he was. Was he as heartbroken as Hunter Lawrence this year? Of course not. The reward for getting closer is more pain when it doesn’t end right.
Someone had to win and someone had to lose. Both riders had championship shirts and hats ready, championship videos made, championship parties and plans. Both, surely, had visualized what this would look like. Roczen admitted he had this vision for weeks, so much so that he had already started to feel the emotions that come with winning the title, weeks earlier.
Lawrence is stoic, so he probably didn’t quite get that deep into the feels, but it would be impossible for him to have 100 percent blocked out the possibility. There were many moments this season where he had a good grip on the trophy. Before Detroit, when Eli Tomac was starting to struggle. After he stopped Roczen’s win streak in Nashville and then took off with the first Triple Crown race win in Cleveland with ease. It kept feeling like Hunter would pull away, but Roczen and the racing Gods had other plans. Even a week ago, when Hunter ruled Denver, it seemed real. Replicate that in Salt Lake City, and it’s yours.
He was doing it, for most of the day. The Honda/Lawrence combo has been a monster off the starts for a while now, and Hunter was killing the starts in practice and the heat. He got the same jump in the main and looked gone, but Roczen and the racing Gods had other plans there, too. Kenny held it on and used at outside gate to get to second, then made a quick pass. Still, Hunter had it where he wanted it. Roczen led, but Hunter believes in himself in the final stretch of these races. Heck, you know Hunter and his group game planned around Kenny’s early-race speed and perhaps even expected to be in second, early. This was still very winnable.
Roczen also knew it was coming. Instead of using up all his energy early, Roczen started biding his time up front, slowing the pace to save himself for the inevitable run from Hunter.
“I knew he was going to charge really hard again, either right after [I passed him] or later in the main event,” said Ken. “It was important for me to not over push and not blow myself out, early, because I just don’t think I had enough to really put in a gap. So, I methodically tried to go fast while staying relaxed. It paid off.”
Roczen was waiting, Lawrence was waiting. The lap times show it. As they waited, it allowed an unexpected element. Normally, title guys have an intensity the rest of the field lacks. Instead, as they waited for the final stretch, Jorge Prado showed up, getting closer and closer, and then even showing a wheel to Lawrence.
“I was actually in a hard position,” said Prado. “I didn’t want to interfere in their championship, but also, come on, I’ve never felt this comfortable [before, in supercross]. I didn’t want to make an aggressive pass. I didn’t want to interfere. It’s so many rounds and I didn’t want to be the rider who messed them up. I catch them and I didn’t know what to do.”
With Prado close, Lawrence had to pick up the pace. At the same time Roczen ramped it back up a bit and put a few more tenths between himself and his title rival. Now Lawrence was closer to Jorge than Kenny. Not good. Then came the mistakes. Hunter went off the track briefly, then he overjumped a triple and washed the front end and crashed.
That was the heartbreaker. That was the nightmare moment of the dream scenario. Would have had caught and passed Roczen? He’ll never know. That one crash will stay with him forever. When you break an entire year into the smallest sample size and guarantee that someone is going home empty handed, someone is gonna be gutted when it’s done. Sexton was too far behind Webb last year to have those feelings. Webb was too far behind Jett Lawrence in 2024 to have those feelings. This year had the scenario that kills. Hunter just ended up as the one in that position.
Hunter, a true professional, congratulated Kenny after the race, then did his TV interview. He stayed on the floor and watched as Roczen celebrated. The feelings drew longer because his team didn’t retreat to the Honda truck. They stuck around to congratulate Roczen, because he once rode for them, too, and they were there during his toughest times. Even they had reason to congratulate him, even in their own defeat.
Hunter was classy. He did what true sportsmen do. When his interview was over, the crowd cheered. Hunter was not a loser, here, though. This year he gained his first 450SX wins, and a lot more cheers. The fans see him as a humble, mature, respectable workhorse. He had his own great story, also, as the overshadowed older brother who never gave up on himself. Everyone likes Hunter’s story, it’s just that Roczen’s tale is the most compelling one ever. Everyone knew that on this night, whoever lost would be someone who deserved to win.
But only one can win it. Hunter can’t be satisfied with a mere moral victory here. That’s the heartbreak, and the definition, of the winner-take-all scenario. The title? Hunter Lawrence didn’t get it. But all year long, he showed that he’s got it.