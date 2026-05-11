It was a strong finish to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season for Jorge Prado, who landed his second podium finish of the year.

The Red Bull KTM rider landed third at both the season opener and the season finale, scoring ninth in the 450SX championship standings. But afterwards, he was fined after he “violated the code of conduct by using an obscene hand gesture during the competition.” Prado gave a gesture to Webb as the crossed the finish line, then acted as if he was pulling back to wind up a punch for Webb as the #1 rode off (Video and photos below).

Here is the post-race note from the Race Direction (RD), via the SMX Media:

450 Championship Race – Race Direction reviewed an incident involving Rider #26 (Prado) and Rider #1 (Webb) in section 8 after the finish line. After review, it was determined that Rider #26 (Prado) violated the code of conduct by using an obscene hand gesture during the competition. Rider #26 (Prado) was assessed one rider license point and a fine.

You can watch the interaction after the race below.