With his 250SX West title wrapped up two rounds early, why is Haiden Deegan still racing the 250F in these final rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross? Two consecutive 250SX West titles down and a much-anticipated move to the 450F, so why not move up for these final few rounds? The second-generation rider mentioned in the post-race media scrum following his Denver SX win that “This sh*t’s getting boring.”
“I got a big old house I'm building,” Deegan joked. “I need money. I got to come collect that bonus check. That's why I'm here. And I had to get one more win to bump myself up in this generation of records, so we got it done.”
That is now seven official wins on the season (eight for Deegan himself, who still counts his penalized Birmingham SX win). That puts him second most all-time on 125/250SX wins with 14 total 250SX races (with one more to go). Only James Stewart—who earned 16 125SX wins, plus two more 125SX showdown wins—has more. Now, Deegan has the most wins SX wins on a 250 four-stroke. At this point, do the wins still mean much?
“Winning always feels good, no matter what,” he said. “It's definitely a little different than that first win of the season compared to the eighth one, but it still hits. It still hits, especially knowing there's a nice paycheck. It definitely doesn't hit the same as the first one, but a win is always nice.
Now he has one final race on his YZ250F before his much-anticipated move to the premier class for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which kicks off May 30 in California.
“It's pretty wild to think I'm only 20 and it's over the 250 class,” he said, reflecting on his pro career so far. “I’m bumped out of it. I completed everything I ever wanted to and a whole lot more. I only wanted one championship, that's all I cared about when I was a kid, and we did a lot more. So, I'm happy. I'm ready to get off the 250 and start putting in work on the 450 race-wise, but it'll be a sad day. It went by quick.”
He and the team have been putting in time on his #38 Yamaha YZ450F ahead of his Fox Raceway National debut.
“A hundred percent,” he said when asked if the days are longer now during 450 motocross testing. “Some days aren't fun for sure, especially those testing, those long testing days. It gets rough, but I've got to learn to love it if I want to be a champion in the 450 class. It's what it takes. Hard work will pay off.”
Haiden Deegan's 2026 250SX Results
Haiden DeeganTemecula, CA
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|1
SupercrossDenver
|250SX West
|May 2, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossSt. Louis
|250SX Showdown
|April 4, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX Showdown
|March 21, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossSeattle
|250SX West
|February 14, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossGlendale
|250SX West
|February 7, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossHouston
|250SX West
|January 31, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossAnaheim 2
|250SX West
|January 24, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX West
|January 17, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|250SX West
|January 10, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F