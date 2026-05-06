It all comes down to this! One round left in the Monster Energy Supercross series and we’re in for a good one. Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence in a winner take all race for the 450SX title! Both guys deserve this, both have cool back stories that enable you to cheer for them and it might very well be the last shot for both of them to get a 450SX championship. It sucks that one of these two guys, both very good humans, is going to have a lifetime of regrets this Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the season numbers courtesy of MX Reference and a few other pertinent numbers from Denver, yeah?

1 Point

Well, I don’t need Nick at MX Reference to give me the point difference between Roczen and Lawrence right? Hunter’s win in Denver was his fifth of the year, tying Roczen for the season lead. He was .5 better on his best lap than anyone else and a real tour de force, clutch ride for the HRC rider.

60/40

Those are my own odds for how I feel this weekend will go with Lawrence in the 60% zone. I just think we’ll have similar conditions as Denver in SLC, traction will be a premium, the track will basically be the same, HRC bikes are good on this stuff, Lawrence has been a bit better starter than Roczen in the dry stuff and, shrugs, I think #96 will get it done with #94 trailing behind.