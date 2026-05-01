Want to win Ken Roczen's supercross race bike? Of course you do! Lucky for you, you can enter for a chance to win while supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Support St. Jude with the Kick Start for a Cause: Love Moto Stop Cancer campaign and you could win Ken Roczen’s Supercross race bike.

Just click here to navigate to the official Kick Start For a Cause sweepstakes entry site. Just $1 buys ten entries, but you can go much bigger if you want. Sweepstakes ends May 4, 11:59 p.m. PT.

“We are incredibly grateful for nearly a decade of support from Feld Entertainment and Monster Energy Supercross fans, whose generosity has raised more than $3 million for St. Jude families,” said Lyles Eddins, senior vice president of relational advancement for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Through exclusive opportunities like this, supporters are making a tangible difference and helping ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—so they can focus on helping their child live.”