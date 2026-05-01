Results Archive
GNCC
The Dukes
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jason T Tino
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
Supercross
Cleveland
News
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Landen Gordon
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Mathis Valin
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat May 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 9
News
Full Schedule

Win Ken Roczen's Supercross Race Bike

May 1, 2026, 8:30pm
Win Ken Roczen's Supercross Race Bike

Want to win Ken Roczen's supercross race bike? Of course you do! Lucky for you, you can enter for a chance to win while supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Support St. Jude with the Kick Start for a Cause: Love Moto Stop Cancer campaign and you could win Ken Roczen’s Supercross race bike.

Just click here to navigate to the official Kick Start For a Cause sweepstakes entry site. Just $1 buys ten entries, but you can go much bigger if you want. Sweepstakes ends May 4, 11:59 p.m. PT.

 “We are incredibly grateful for nearly a decade of support from Feld Entertainment and Monster Energy Supercross fans, whose generosity has raised more than $3 million for St. Jude families,” said Lyles Eddins, senior vice president of relational advancement for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Through exclusive opportunities like this, supporters are making a tangible difference and helping ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—so they can focus on helping their child live.”


Read Now
June 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted