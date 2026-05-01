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Fox Racing Teases Haiden Deegan’s Signature Collection

May 1, 2026, 11:00am

Fox Racing Haiden Deegan’s Signature Collection. No hype, just hustle. 

Behind all the wins and hype, accolades and #1 plates is HD38 at the practice track, getting back to work. Same mindset, just a different class now. The all-new Haiden Deegan Signature Collection digs deeper, but not for diamonds this time. It reveals the truth of what’s required to be the best. Victory is a mindset, not a line.

Dig Deeper. Sign up for the all-new DNGR collection launch by visiting www.foxracing.com/dngr.html

  • 388A6467
    388A6467 Fox Racing
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    388A6511 Fox Racing
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    A94A3431 Fox Racing
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    A94A3638-2 Fox Racing
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    A94A3762-2 Fox Racing
  • A94A3774
    A94A3774 Fox Racing
  • A94A3761
    A94A3761 Fox Racing
  • 388A6248
    388A6248 Fox Racing
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