Fox Racing Teases Haiden Deegan’s Signature Collection

Fox Racing Haiden Deegan’s Signature Collection. No hype, just hustle.

Behind all the wins and hype, accolades and #1 plates is HD38 at the practice track, getting back to work. Same mindset, just a different class now. The all-new Haiden Deegan Signature Collection digs deeper, but not for diamonds this time. It reveals the truth of what’s required to be the best. Victory is a mindset, not a line.

Dig Deeper. Sign up for the all-new DNGR collection launch by visiting www.foxracing.com/dngr.html.