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Race Worn Gear, Plastic, Jerseys: 2026 St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Auction Now Live - Deegan, Tomac, Lawrence, Roczen, and Many More!

May 1, 2026, 9:30am
Race Worn Gear, Plastic, Jerseys: 2026 St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Auction Now Live - Deegan, Tomac, Lawrence, Roczen, and Many More!
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The following information is from Feld Motor Sports:

ELLENTON, Fla. – The SMX League is excited to announce that the annual Love Moto Stop Cancer Online Auction benefiting the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is now live, featuring nearly 200 unique items. The auction, which is now live and runs through Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET, has become an annual opportunity for all SuperMotocross fans to collect race worn gear from their favorite racers all while supporting the fight against childhood cancer. Last year's auction raised nearly $150K, continuing to raise the bar for years to come.

Each year, racers and teams continue to step up and donate their race worn gear and bike plastics to the auction, their contributions continue to lead the industry-wide fundraising efforts for St. Jude and help support their lifesaving mission of Finding Cures. Saving Children.

Some of this years marquee items:

Partners of SMX also continue to step up with generous donations that help lift the auction to new heights each year. Often contributing creative one-of-a-kind products and calling on other athletes outside of the SMX community, their contributions are a reflection of the sports commitment to St. Jude's mission.

Some featured items this year:

  • Custom St. Jude Tusk Moto Toolbox donated by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC
  • FLY Racing Autographed Helmets
  • Custom Oakley Goggles featuring St. Jude strap
  • Custom Love Moto Stop Cancer STACYC bikes 16eDRIVE
  • Jackson X Series Autographed Guitars
  • Autographed Worn Jerseys from Jeremy McGrath’s Holeshot King event in Nashville
  • 2025 Pro Motocross Autographed Checkered Flags

For more information about the auction and all other fundraising efforts surrounding St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, please visit Supercrosslive.com/stjude.

View the full 2026 St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction.

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