Colt Nichols On His Renewed Sense of Enjoyment | Winners Take Y'all Podcast

This week, Winners Take Y'all welcomed Colt “Turbo” Nichols for a candid and insightful conversation. Nichols spoke openly about his current mindset, his appreciation for where he is in his career, and the renewed sense of enjoyment he’s found both on and off the bike. The discussion also touched on the lighter side, including the ongoing debate over whether “Kickstart Colt” might be his next nickname.

As always, the episode blended honest perspective with the show’s signature humor, offering fans a well-rounded look at one of the sport’s top riders.