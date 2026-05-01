Video: Denver SX Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage, with Lawrence, Tomac, Deegan, and More
May 1, 2026, 6:00pm
6D Helmets presents your First Look at Empower Field at Mile High for the Denver Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round 16 of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Featured riders include: Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Justin Hill, Christian Craig, Shane McElrath, Dean Wilson, Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, and Haiden Deegan.
Edit and Film: Tom Journet
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- Supercross
DenverKTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 2
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 2 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 2 - 7:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 3 - 1:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)May 3 - 2:00 PM
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