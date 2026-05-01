6D Helmets presents your First Look at Empower Field at Mile High for the Denver Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round 16 of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Featured riders include: Hunter Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Justin Hill, Christian Craig, Shane McElrath, Dean Wilson, Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, and Haiden Deegan.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

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